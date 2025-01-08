Ahead of Thursday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame, Penn State head coach James Franklin has provided an important, albeit murky, update on the status of star defensive end Abdul Carter. In dealing with an upper-body injury sustained during the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal win over Boise State, Carter is expected to be a game-time decision.

“We anticipate Abdul playing. He’s doing everything he possibly can to play… but it’ll be a game-time decision. And we’ll see,” Franklin said, as reported by Pete Thamel on X, formerly Twitter.

Carter’s absence would be a significant blow for a Penn State defense that has been one of the most dominant in college football this season, ranking seventh nationally in points allowed per game. The unanimous All-American and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year leads the Nittany Lions with 22 tackles for loss and 11 sacks, cementing his status as a projected first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carter’s injury, reportedly involving his left arm or shoulder, occurred in the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl, forcing him to miss the remainder of the game. Despite his absence, Penn State’s defense limited Boise State’s Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty to just 3.5 yards per carry.

Penn State prepares for the Orange Bowl

The upcoming challenge, however, is markedly steeper. Notre Dame has a balanced offense, with a rushing attack that ranks 11th nationally, averaging 218 yards per game and 42 touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Riley Leonard poses a dual-threat challenge, with 831 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns while maintaining over five yards per carry.

Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen highlighted the importance of Carter’s versatility, calling him an “eraser” for the defense. “You plug him into places. You put him in different positions. And it’s fun to create different ways to create issues for the offense,” Allen told Sports Illustrated. “But other times, it’s just the simple things. Just let him go rush the quarterback.”

If Carter is unable to play, Penn State will lean on Amin Vanover, Max Granville, and Smith Vilbert to fill the void, as they did during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl. While capable, these players lack Carter’s unique ability to disrupt opposing offenses.

Carter has remained optimistic, sharing Star Wars-themed social media posts hinting at his recovery. However, Franklin acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his availability, emphasizing that the team would make the call just before kickoff.

The stakes are high, with Penn State aiming for its first national title appearance in decades. Carter’s presence—or absence—could be a deciding factor against a formidable Notre Dame squad.