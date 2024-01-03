Penn State didn't have the outcome they wanted in the Peach Bowl, but the team thinks the future is bright.

The Penn State football team was hoping to get to 11 wins for the second straight season, but they came up short against Ole Miss football in the Peach Bowl. The Nittany Lions had been one of the best defensive teams all season, and they were favored to beat the Rebels, but Penn State ended up surrendering a season-high 38 points in a 38-25 loss. That is not how the Nittany Lions wanted their season to end.

Before this loss, the Penn State football defense hadn't given up more than 24 points in a game this season. Ole Miss poured on 38 points, and Jaxson Dart threw for nearly 400 yards. The defense and the secondary got carved up, but Penn State's defensive leaders are confident about their young teammates going forward.

“I think those guys held their own,” CB Daequan Hardy said in regards to the young secondary, according to an article from Basic Blues Nation. “They probably gave up maybe two catches on the outside lanes and a couple on slants, which isn’t too bad. It’s definitely a learning experience getting to play in a big-time game. They’ll be good moving forward.”

Penn State linebacker Kobe King agreed with that review. A lot of these guys don't have much experience at this level, but they will continue to grow.

“They stepped up,” Kobe King said. “We needed them and relied on them. We try to teach everyone the ‘next play’ mentality, but they got a good taste of what’s ahead of them and what they can work towards to be better for themselves and the team. We’ll expect a lot from them next year.”

The good news for Penn State is that while it is always disappointing to lose, this game didn't mean much. This was good experience for these guys as they get ready for the 2024 season.

“I feel like Cam (Miller) and Zion (Tracy) did well,” Penn State safety Jaylen Reed said. “It’s tough for young players to step into situations like that – going into a bowl game without getting as many reps as some of the older guys. There are always things that the entire team can improve upon – not just them. Going into next year, they can learn from their mistakes and build going into next year.”

Next year will be a big year for the Penn State football program. They were never able to get over the Michigan/Ohio State hump to get into the College Football Playoff, but it will be expanding to 12 teams next season. If the Nittany Lions have another season like the last two, they will likely be in.