Penn State rolled into their first Big Ten game of the year fresh off of two big victories to open the season, and they followed that up with a 30-13 win over Illinois in Week 3. This was a game that the Nittany Lions were expected to win, but still, doing so is always easier said than done, and head coach James Franklin was pretty fired up with his team's big win.

Despite the fact that starting quarterback Drew Allar had a quiet day under center (16/33, 208 YDS, 6 CAR, 24 YDS), Penn State was still able to win this game pretty easily. Even though it was an expected victory, Franklin wasn't taking anything for granted, and was grateful that the Nittany Lions managed to open their Big Ten slate with a victory.

“That was a pretty Big Ten win on the road. You gotta appreciate winning. It’s hard to do. You watch college football, each week there’s games that there are upsets and things you gotta grind it out. That was a big time win for us on the road. It was beautiful to me, especially when you kind of take all the factors that we look at into it.” – James Franklin, Blue White Illustrated

You can never take wins for granted in football, and Franklin's effusive take here proves that even coaches of big name teams are always appreciative to find their way into the win column. Things will get more difficult for Penn State next week against Iowa, but for now, it looks like they are content to soak in their third straight win to start the season.