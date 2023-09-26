The Penn State football team is off to a 4-0 start and right in the top 10 as they fight to hang around in the College Football Playoff conversation. None of the games have been close, either, and Penn State just blew out Iowa by a score of 31-0. After the victory, Nittany Lions offensive lineman Olu Fashanu earned some big honors, being named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week, which is given to the top lineman in the nation.

Fashanu is an All-Big Ten left tackle who is instrumental to the success of the offense. Against Iowa, Penn State QB Drew Allar was sacked zero times, and he has only been sacked twice in four games so far this season as the offensive line has been fantastic.

Fashanu did not allow a single pressure in this game, and the Nittany Lions absolutely dominated time of possession by having the ball for an eye-popping 45:27. The last Penn State football player to win the award was Devon Still in 2011, so this is a huge honor for Fashanu.

He had the opportunity to go to the NFL Draft in 2023 and even drew some first-round buzz, but he decided to return for another season and is looking every bit like a first-round choice in 2024.

Penn State faces Northwestern on the road before a bye in Week 6, and all eyes are on what should be a top-5 showdown against Ohio State at the Horseshoe on October 21. If Fashanu can play like he has all year against the Buckeyes, NFL scouts might be licking their chops to grab him next year.