It is a Big Ten Clash as Penn State visits Maryland. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Penn State-Maryland prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Penn State enters the game at 4-4 on the year, but have struggled as of late. After beating four straight mid-major teams to open the year, the first loss of the year came against Texas A&M. After losses to Butler and VCU, they faced Bucknell last time out. Penn State held a slim halftime lead in the game and would extend it to open the second half. Bucknell would come back and take the 6:21 to go in the game, but it stayed tight. With 3:09 left in the game, Penn State held a 62-61 lead, but Bucknell would go on a major run in the last three minutes, and would win 76-67.

Maryland comes into the game also 4-4 on the year. They started just 1-3 on the year and struggled to score. They were held to just 40 points in a loss to Villanova. Since then, the offense has come alive. They scored 92 against UMBC and then two games later, scored 103 against Rider. The defense for the squad has been consistent, but not great. The most they have given up this year is the 76 to Rider, but beyond that, every game was giving up between 68 and 55 points. Last time out, they faced Indiana. The defense was once again solid, giving up just 65 points, but Maryland could only come up with 53. They never led or even had the game tied after Indiana scored the first basket of the game, and the Hoosiers dominated in a 65-53 victory.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Maryland Odds

Penn State: +7.5 (-115)

Maryland: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Penn State vs. Maryland

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Penn State Will Cover The Spread

Penn State comes in ranked 127th in the nation according to KenPom, sitting 119th on offense and 147th on defense this year. Penn State has been consistent on offense overall. They have just one game below 74 points, which was last time out. They also have only scored over 80 points once, which was against Saint Francis (PA). Kanye Clary has led this offense this year for Penn State. He comes in averaging 15.1 points per game with 2.6 assits per game. He has struggled in the last two games though. After playing just nine minutes against VCU and not scoring a point, he mustered just four points on eight shots last time out.

Meanwhile, Ace Baldwin joined Mike Rhoades in joining the Penn State squad from VCU. HE is avergaing 14.4 points per gsame, which is second on the team. HE is also the team leader in assits this year, sitting at 3.3 per game. Unlike Clary, he has been solid as of late. He put up 17 in the loss to Buckenell, and 27 against VCU. Still, he has shot at 50 percent just once this year, and it was in the 17 points game with Bucknell. Qudus Wahab has been the primary rebound man this yea,r coming into the game with 9,4 rebounds per game this year. He also has 11.0 points per game this year, and is adding anoter block per game as well.

Overall, Penn State has not shot well or moved the ball well thsi year. They are shooting 44.1 percent from the floor. This ranks them 161st i nthe nation. They are also 288th in the nation in assits per game this year, sitting with just 10.6 assits per gasme on the season. One of the biggest issues has been on the defensive rebounding. This year, Penn State has just 21.4 defensive rebounds per game, which ranks them 278th in the nation.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread

Overall, Maryland ranks 69th in overall efficiency according to KenPom, while ranking 171st in offensive efficiency and 20th in defensicve effecniency. The offense is paced by Jahmir Young. He comes into the team leading the team in points this year with 16.4 points per game. He has scored 15 or more points five times this year, incluidng each of his last four games. In his last four games, he has been over 20 points in three of them, while increasing his volume from behind the arc. Still, the shots are not always falling. While he hit 4-7 against Rider, it was just 1-7 against Indiana. Young is also the team leader in assists this year at 4.0 per game. Young has been solid on defense as well, with 2.0 steals per game.

Beyond Young, Julian Reese has also been great. He is averaging 14.9 points per game while being a threat on the boards. Reese leads the team with 9.6 rebounds per game this year. He has also been great on defense. Reese is averaging 2.3 blocks per game and a steal per game as well. Rounding out the top players is Donta Scott. He comes into the game with 9.3 points per game this year, while also having 4.1 rebounds per game.

Like Penn State, Marylandh as not been shotting well. They are shooting just 41.2 percent this year, which is 273rd in the nation. They also are 272nd in assits to turnover ration. Still, they have been solid on defense. They are 21st in the nation this year in opponent points per game, while sitting second in the nation in three point shots made agaisnt them per game. They are also top 50 in the nation in steals and blocks per game this year.

Final Penn State-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Penn State is coming off a bas loss, but they have a solid back court. Maryland is one of the worst three point shooting teams in the nation, so they are not going to go out and trade buckets with Penn State. They do not have the fire power to pull away either. They will most likely win the rebound battle, but it will not be a dominating performance. Maryland is going to slow down Penn State with thier solid defense, but so do not expect a high scoring game, but Penn State will keep this close.

Final Penn State-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Penn State +7.5 (-115)