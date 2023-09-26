The Penn State football program has gotten off to a great start in the 2023 season, and there is some hope for the team to make the College Football Playoff as they shoot up the AP rankings and the ESPN Power Index.

Going into Week 5, the Penn State football program is 4-0 and is up to No. 6 in the AP poll behind Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio State and Florida State. This is all without Penn State not having any huge tests so far this season.

Penn State has wins over West Virginia, Delaware, Illinois and Iowa, all blowout wins. Iowa was ranked No. 24 at the time of the matchup, and lost the game 31-0 to Penn State.

In the ESPN College Football Power Index, the Penn State football program is ranked No. 4, behind Ohio State, Oklahoma and Alabama, with Georgia, Texas and Oregon behind them.

The performance of the Nittany Lions is encouraging so far this season, especially the play of Drew Allar. Many of the top programs have questions at quarterback or have a clear downgrade at the position in comparison to the last few years, while Drew Allar is one of the top quarterbacks in college and a potential NFL quarterback.

The Penn State football program has two games left against ranked opponents as things currently stand, and one of those games is on the road at Ohio State, while the other game is at home against Michigan. In the rest of the games, Penn State should be significant favorites.

It will be interesting to see where things fall, it is all right in front of the Nittany Lions if they want to make the College Football Playoff.