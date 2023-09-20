Through just two seasons and two games, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has already established himself as one of the best defensive players in the NFL, if not the best.

After a second great game to start the 2023 season, Parson's Penn State football head coach James Franklin posted a heartwarming message congratulating Parsons on all the success and accomplishments he's earned.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Franklin wrote, “I am incredibly proud of Micah Parsons for several reasons. On the field, he’s had tremendous success…2019 1st-Team All-American, 2019 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, 2-time 1st-Team All-Pro, 13+ Sacks in each of his first 2 seasons in the NFL, 10th all-time for sacks in Dallas Cowboys history. But, it’s the man he has grown to be off the field that makes me so proud. He graduated from Penn State in 3 years, he’s a role model who gives back to his community & a proud supporter of Penn State & our program.”

I am incredibly proud of @MicahhParsons11 for several reasons. On the field, he’s had tremendous success…2019 1st-Team All-American, 2019 Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, 2-time 1st-Team All-Pro, 13+ Sacks in each of his first 2 seasons in the @NFL, 10th all-time for sacks in… pic.twitter.com/h8euDy8lIF — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) September 20, 2023

Earlier this week James Franklin also spoke highly of Parsons saying, “He has elite championship traits. He's fiercely competitive, has explosive strength, he's smart, loose, can bend, and is strong and powerful. But, his competitive spirit is probably his best trait,” via Matt Lombardo.

Micah Parsons is one of Franklin's most successful players to make it to the NFL. Some of Franklin's best players include Bucs WR Chris Godwin and Giants RB Saquon Barkley.

Week after week, Parsons continues to make the 11 teams who passed him up before the Cowboys took him 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft look silly. He is already the favorite for Defensive Player of the Year after putting up three sacks through two games. The 2x first team All-Pro and 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year continues to wreck havoc on opposing defenses like it's nobody's business.