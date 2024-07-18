Pep Guardiola is set to make a sensational move into international football, with strong rumors suggesting he could succeed Gareth Southgate as the manager of the England national team, reported by GOAL. The Manchester City boss, who has enjoyed immense success at club level, is reportedly eager to experience the thrill of managing at a World Cup.

Pep Guardiola, currently in the final year of his contract with Manchester City, is contemplating his future beyond the Etihad Stadium. Having achieved significant success in England, Spain, and Germany, the six-time Premier League champion is now setting his sights on the international stage. His contract with City ends in 2025, perfectly aligning with the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup offers Guardiola an ideal opportunity to transition from club to international management. This timeline would give him a year to prepare a national team for the global tournament, a new challenge that he seems eager to embrace.

England's dream manager

According to reports from The Mirror, Guardiola could be a prime candidate to take over the England national team. With Gareth Southgate's tenure potentially coming to an end, the Football Association (FA) might look towards Guardiola to lead the Three Lions. This scenario could involve an interim manager taking charge of England until the summer of 2025, allowing Guardiola to fulfill his contract with Manchester City before stepping into the national team role.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil in February, Guardiola expressed his desire to manage a national team in a major international tournament. “A national team. I would like to train a national team for a World Cup or a European Championship.” Guardiola said. “I would like that. I don't know who would want me! To work for a national team they have to want you, just like a club,” he said. This statement underscores his ambition and readiness to take on the unique challenges of international football.

Despite his Spanish roots, Guardiola managing the Spanish national team appears unlikely. Luis de la Fuente, who led Spain to victory in Euro 2024, is firmly established in his role. Additionally, other prominent footballing nations like France, Germany, and Portugal have stable managerial situations, with Didier Deschamps, Julian Nagelsmann, and Roberto Martinez all contracted until 2026.

Guardiola’s potential move to manage England could significantly impact the footballing landscape. Known for his tactical brilliance and ability to develop players, he could bring a fresh approach to the Three Lions, combining their rich football heritage with modern strategies. The FA’s consideration of Guardiola as Southgate’s successor highlights their ambition to compete at the highest level on the global stage.

What’s next for Pep Guardiola

As Guardiola's contract with Manchester City approaches its conclusion, the football world is buzzing with speculation. The possibility of him managing England offers an exciting prospect for both the national team and Guardiola himself. It presents a unique opportunity for him to fulfill his World Cup ambitions and for England to benefit from one of the most successful and innovative managers in football history.

Pep Guardiola's potential move to manage the England national team represents a thrilling chapter in his illustrious career. With his tactical acumen and vast experience, he could be the perfect fit to lead England to success on the international stage. As his time at Manchester City winds down, all eyes will be on the FA's next move and whether they can secure Guardiola's services for the Three Lions.