for the Karey Burke, president of Disney-owned 20th Television said the the studio is eager to possibly adapt all of Rick Riordan's Camp Half-Blood books, Variety reported.

Burke said, “We want them all. In spite of the movie experience that he had before, he’s an expansive thinker about his work. He doesn’t have a rigid interpretation of it. The other series that he’s created that live in this world are all part of our universe that we can adapt.”

She even discussed the possibility of Percy Jackson and his friends appearing in a theme park. Burke added, “Percy Jackson World at Disney World! I want the Imagineers on that right now.”

The Camp Half-Blood Chronicles include the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, on which the Disney+ series is based. There are two other series: The Heroes of Olympus and The Trials of Apollo.

Camp Half-Blood is also the training facility where Greek demigods learn to fight and use their powers.

Before becoming a series, Percy Jackson came to life in two movies: 2010's Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and 2013's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

Despite the fans loving Logan Lerman's Jackson, there was overall disappointment in how the films vastly differed from the source material, according to CBR. Another reason for the fans' dismay was that the special effects weren't exactly up to par. This was most likely due to their having been done “on the cheap”, a decision made by Tom Rothman, former co-chairman of 20th Century Fox who made the movies.

There's nothing cheap about the new Disney+ series. Burke said, “We really wanted to spare no expense to make sure that this series felt as big and imaginative.”

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released on Dec. 20 on Disney+.