Taking a look at the perfect trade offer from the Chicago Cubs to the Toronto Blue Jays for Bo Bichette....

The Toronto Blue Jays are one team that has tremendous talent over the past couple of years, but they have not advanced deep into the postseason. Losing to the Minnesota Twins in the AL Wild Card was a clear indicator that they have a lot of issues that must be rectified soon. Some pundits have expressed their opinion that Toronto cannot pay both Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette the salary they will demand. Rumors have surfaced that the Chicago Cubs have an interest in Bichette.

The Blue Jays are still not convinced that Guerrero Jr. and Bichette can be the franchise cornerstones that will propel them to a World Series crown, so offers have been percolating for the two stars. As the Cubs are in the midst of persuading Shohei Ohtani to move to the Windy City, one fantastic acquisition that may sway his mind is if they add Bo Bichette to their exceptional infield.

The Cubs have shown the perfect indication that they are now in win-now mode after hiring Craig Counsell and being in the serious sweepstakes for Ohtani. With that, here's the perfect package that Chicago must offer Toronto to acquire Bo Bichette.

Cubs receive: Bo Bichette

Blue Jays receive: Cade Horton, Christopher Morel, and Owen Caissie

If Bo Bichette is heading to a stacked franchise like the Cubs, he will need to start as the everyday third baseman because Dansby Swanson and Nico Hoerner are slotted at shortstop and second base, respectively. Their defensive dynamics are sensational already, so Bichette will be the one who will need to adjust. The arm strength of Bichette at shortstop was tremendous, so the hope is that will translate at 3B as well.

Having contact hitters is an underrated facet in baseball today so having Bichette and Hoerner as the table setters is the perfect recipe for Counsell. Even if they lose Cody Bellinger in free agency, imagine having Ohtani, Swanson, Seiya Suzuki, and Ian Happ batting behind those two efficient hitters. Adding Bichette and Ohtani is not the end yet, so Chicago will still have ancillary pieces to add to cement themselves as a clear-cut competitor in the National League.

The pitching remains to be phenomenal led by Justin Steele and Kyle Hendricks, but they will need to replace the void left by Marcus Stroman. When they pursue Bichette, they must not make the mistake of offering too much from their excellent farm system, so the trio of Cade Horton, Christopher Morel, and Owen Caissie is the perfect package that the Cubs must put on the table.

Putting Pete Crow-Armstrong in the deal should not be considered for a talent like Bichette, especially because they will need Crow-Armstrong to start in center field when Cody Bellinger departs in free agency. With Crow-Armstrong out of the equation, the next best option is Cade Horton. He is the fourth-best pitching prospect in baseball, so it will be tough to let him go, but that is the case when someone like Bichette is heading to the Windy City.

The upside of Horton is incredible, but they will need to let go of either one of their best prospects and Horton is the feasible choice. For Christopher Morel, he has proven to thrive as the DH of the Cubs, but they have decided to build around Nico Hoerner at 2B, so Morel is the expendable piece they will move for a star like Bo Bichette. To cap it off, Owen Caissie is an outfield Canadian prospect who will be perfect in Toronto.