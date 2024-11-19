The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 5-9, as they're facing a nightmare start to the 2024-2025 NBA season. It's worth noting that the Bucks are coming off a disappointing campaign after they were initially dubbed as legitimate championship contenders with the team-up of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Whether it's Doc Rivers' questionable coaching or Lillard's fading superstardom, the Bucks have a major problem. With their All-Star duo pointing towards failure, there's no doubt that the Bucks can be considering blowing up their roster that's currently centered around the Greek Freak. Should the Bucks press the rebuild button, they won't have any problems finding suitors for the two-time NBA MVP.

Giannis is a generational talent who has proven to be a future Hall of Famer, especially after leading the Bucks to a championship. But with a $48 million salary this season, NBA teams will have to give up plenty should they decide to gamble by bringing him on board. But with his talent and dominance in the NBA, any basketball team that wants to win now should consider the idea.

Thus far, there are plenty of teams that should give the Bucks a call. One of which is the top seed in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are currently in winning ways. However, they're also thinking about maximizing the closing window of Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Although their young guns are showing positive signs, it's still unknown if they can handle bigger responsibilities once the postseason rolls by. Let's take a look at the perfect Giannis Antetokounmpo trade the Warriors must offer the Bucks.

Proposed Warriors-Bucks Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Bucks receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Brandin Podziemski, Lindy Waters, 2025 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

Warriors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Bucks should receive a haul of young pieces in return for their 2021 NBA Finals MVP should they make a deal with the Warriors. In addition to youth, the Bucks will also have plenty of championship experience. Wiggins ($26.3 million) should be a reliable starter for the Bucks. He should also be the best player the Warriors can offer in the package, as he played a pivotal role in the Warriors' championship team in 2022.

On the other hand, Brandin Podziemski ($3.5 million), Lindy Waters ($2.2 million), and Jonathan Kuminga ($7.6 million) have shown plenty of potential. Perhaps the Bucks can allow them to be unleashed in line with their rebuild. Kuminga's game has never been a perfect fit in Golden State. However, that can change in Milwaukee.

While Podziemski has been untouchable in trade talks involving superstars during the offseason, the availability of the Greek Freak would be too hard to pass up. Furthermore, Podziemski should easily be a Bucks franchise cornerstone should he land in Milwaukee. Waters was an offseason acquisition who showed plenty of promise prior to injury. Some additional shooting and youth should never hurt a team in its rebuilding chapter.

The veteran of the bunch should be Gary Payton II. Payton II signed a one-year deal with a player option, worth $9.1 million. This makes him a great trade filler while giving the Bucks a locker room presence who can provide productive minutes on the floor.

But while Wiggins, Podziemski, and Kuminga will headline the Warriors package, the Bucks are also probably eyeing the first-round draft picks. The draft picks should give the Bucks plenty of cushioning to build the foundation for Giannis' impending departure.

The Warriors' lineup with Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's safe to say that the Warriors have been wishing for a megastar like Giannis to pair with Curry. Given that the Warriors' interest in All-Stars Lauri Markkanen and Paul George never materialized during the offseason, there's no doubt that the Warriors would be more aggressive in the Greek Freak sweepstakes.

The addition of the back-to-back NBA MVP should further maximize Curry's closing window. His impact on both ends of the floor, combined with Curry's outside shooting should make the Warriors nearly unstoppable. With Giannis at his prime, Curry and Green's aging bodies can take a step back on the offensive load.

But more importantly, with Giannis' ability to attract opposing defenses, there's no question this will leave plenty of room for the Warriors' shooters to get open. It's worth noting that aside from having the best shooter in the world in Curry, the Warriors still have Moses Moody, De'Anthony Melton, and Buddy Hield, who has emerged as Curry's Splash Buddy.

The only issue with Giannis' addition to the Warriors' rotation is his suspect shooting from the perimeter. However, Giannis easily makes up for it with his ability to dominate in transition and get into the shaded area. For this aspect, one can count on Steve Kerr to devise a game plan that can successfully integrate the Greek Freak into the Warriors system.