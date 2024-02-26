The Arizona Cardinals enter the offseason with plenty of resources. Arizona has their franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray. They have over $57 million in cap space at their disposal to spend in free agency. The Cardinals even have the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which puts them in ripe position for a potential trade.
Though it is likely that the top three picks are all quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, that isn't a lock. If a top QB were to slip to No. 4, the Cardinals are in pole position to swing a huge trade, adding to their six picks through the first two days of the draft. They don't need a quarterback, and just let the world know.
If a quarterback needy team sees a top prospect available at No. 4, the Cardinals would be looking for at least one first-round pick in return. The Atlanta Falcons stand out as one team who could offer such a deal.
Trade
Cardinals receive; 2024 No. 8 overall pick, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 fourth-round pick
Falcons receive: 2024 No. 4 overall pick
Why the trade makes sense for the Cardinals
Murray is making a lot of money; his $51.875 million cap hit in 2024 ranks fourth among all players in the NFL. Most teams want to find young quarterbacks they can compete and win games with while on their rookie contract. That is the cheat code. But for teams like the Cardinals who don't have that avenue available to them, the next best way to extract value is by stacking draft picks on top of each other.
Arizona has two first-round picks in 2024; theirs and the Houston Texans', which sits 27th overall. They also have the 35th, 66th, 71st, and 90th overall picks through the first three rounds. They are well-positioned to add a ton of players in this year's draft on cost-controlled contracts.
But the draft is a crapshoot and adding more darts to throw is almost always the right answer. They can do that here and start stacking picks for 2025 to their ledger as well.
Why the trade makes sense for the Falcons
There isn't a team in the NFL that needs a quarterback that needs a quarterback more than the Falcons Falcons. They have spent their last three first-round picks on difference-making talent at offensive skill positions in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. Atlanta ranked 12th in EPA allowed per play on defense. Their offensive line ranked 12th in pass block win rate according to ESPN. They have just about everything a team could want and need to compete in the NFL. That is, except for a quarterback.
Desmond Ridder was not the answer at quarterback the Falcons thought he could be. He ranked 31st among 49 quarterbacks in EPA plus CPOE (Completion Percentage Over Expectation) composite score. Taylor Heinicke, the backup in Atlanta, wasn't much better. In that same metric, Heinicke ranked 34th at the position.
The Falcons do have avenues to address quarterback. They have $41 million to spend in free agency, which they could use on a player like Kirk Cousins. A quarterback like JJ McCarthy could land to them with the eighth overall pick. They could also trade for someone like Justin Fields.
But if the opportunity to land Jayden Daniels presented itself to the Falcons, they should take it. He'd be their best shot at a long-term answer at that position. Daniels would be worth trading up for. A trade would make sense for both sides.