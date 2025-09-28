USC football’s 34-32 loss to Illinois on Saturday came with more than just another mark in the “L” column; it ignited frustration among Trojan faithful and even one of the program’s legends.

Former USC running back LenDale White aimed at Lincoln Riley following the defeat, pointing out Riley’s struggles in marquee games.

White’s comments came after CBS Sports College Football posted Riley’s 4-11 record against ranked opponents since arriving in Los Angeles, noting that the Trojans had once again failed to deliver in a high-pressure moment.

Riley was asked afterward about USC’s decision to score quickly in the final minutes rather than running more clock. The coach didn’t shy away from explaining his logic. His response was posted by MSN.

“On that moment when you’re down five, it’s not like you can just sit there and be too cute with it,” Riley said postgame. “You’re playing a really good defense on the road, like scoring and scoring is not easy, you know?”

“I mean, you know, would it have worked out great if we’d have been able to bleed some more clock? Sure. But if you bleed clock and don’t score, it doesn’t matter anyway.”

That candid answer summed up the fine line USC walked in Champaign. Makai Lemon had just hauled in his second touchdown catch of the fourth quarter to give USC a short-lived lead with under two minutes left.

Article Continues Below

The decision to strike quickly left Illinois enough time to answer with a game-winning field goal as time expired. Riley stood firm in his belief that the Trojans had to take the points when they had the chance.

Lemon’s breakout performance was one of the few bright spots in the defeat. The sophomore wideout set a career high with 11 catches for 159 yards and two scores, carrying extra responsibility with Ja’Kobi Lane still limited by injury.

Both of Lemon’s touchdowns came in the fourth quarter, sparking a furious rally from 14 points down. His final twisting catch in the end zone looked like the dagger until Illinois’ offense, which piled up 502 total yards, marched back downfield for the upset.

Despite the loss, USC’s offense kept pace statistically with 490 total yards. But breakdowns on defense and special teams left the Trojans vulnerable all afternoon.

The setback dropped USC to 4-1 heading into their bye week, with Riley now facing pressure to refocus his team ahead of a critical Week 7 showdown against Michigan.