While most guys nearing 40 are already making frequent trips to the pharmacy, Calais Campbell is still out there tackling younger dudes for the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals hosted the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, looking to nail their third win of the season. The Seahawks also entered the game with a 2-1 record.

Arizona, however, played listlessly in the first half, scoring only on a field goal. The Seahawks went into the break with a 14-3 lead, with Sam Darnold going 8-of-11 for 123 yards and one touchdown.

The Cardinals need to get more aggressive in stopping Darnold, similar to what the 39-year-old Campbell did in the second quarter when he sacked the veteran quarterback.

Calais Campbell is in his 18th year and still sacking QBs SEAvsAZ on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/XpJgDp9hNJ — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Come for the sack, stay for the celebration.

Playing at a high level in your late 30s is rare in the NFL, especially for a defensive lineman. But throughout his 18-year career, Campbell has shown the ability to maintain his body despite the strenuous demands of the league. He has also largely avoided major injuries.

He was drafted by the Cardinals as the 50th overall pick in 2008. He quickly found his niche and eventually became a three-time All-Pro member and six-time Pro Bowler.

Campbell is in his second stint in Arizona after signing a one-year, $5.5 million contract in the offseason. He suited up for the Miami Dolphins last season, tallying 52 combined tackles in 17 starts.

He logged three combined tackles against the Seahawks in the first half, upping his season total to 14.

As of writing, Seattle increased its lead in the third quarter, 17-3.