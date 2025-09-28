The Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black has not gone according to plan for Team USA, as the Europeans are poised to retain the cup heading into the final day with an 11.5-4.5 lead. As a result, Team Europe needs just 2.5 points from the 12 Sunday singles matches to win the trophy for the second consecutive edition.

On top of some of the great golf being played by the Europeans and the poor performances from many of the Americans, the New York crowd has been a big talking point over the first tow days of the tournament. It is a rowdy bunch, fueled by the poor showing from Team USA adding to the angst and frustration.

Many players have had to face down NSFW chants, especially Rory McIlroy. As it turns out, Ryder Cup MC Heather McMahan led “f*** you Rory” chants in the crowd on the first tee box. She has since issued an apology to both McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from her position, according to ESPN.

“Heather McMahan has extended an apology to Rory McIlroy and Ryder Cup Europe and has stepped down from hosting the first tee of the Ryder Cup,” the PGA of America said in a statement shared by ESPN.

McIlroy and his Shane Lowry, his partner in Saturday afternoon four-balls, faced plenty of heckling from the New Yorkers, both about Lowry's weight and about other things. At one point on the back nine, McIlroy stepped off of his ball and told the spectators to “shut the f*** up” before resetting for his next shot.

Still, McIlroy has been nearly untouchable at this Ryder Cup. He has collected a sparkling 3.5 out of a possible four points for Team Europe in the first four sessions and has been playing some of the great golf that made him a Masters champion earlier in the season.

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood have also starred for Europe, while top Team USA players Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau have failed to deliver. Now, the Americans need a miracle to come back and keep the Ryder Cup on home soil.