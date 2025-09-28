The Green Bay Packers always seem to get up to play the Dallas Cowboys, but the teams' 2025 Week 4 tilt will be a little different. That's because this is the Micah Parsons revenge game after the trade that sent the superstar defender from Texas to Wisconsin. And after four weeks of easing Parsons in slowly, the Packers are ready to let him off the leash against his old team.

“As far as what to expect from Micah Parsons against his old team, the Dallas Cowboys, I'm told a lot. A lot of snaps,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport explained on Sunday. “They've been ramping him up the past three weeks or so, preparing for this game. He's going to have his full complement of snaps, and I expect Jeff Hafley, the respected defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, to utilize him and feature him all over the defense.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero and @MikeGarafolo: Aaron Rodgers had eyes on the #Vikings this offseason, now will face them; On Micah’s return to face the #Cowboys; Russell Wilson could emerge as a trade target; The #Giants are juiced for Jaxson Dart’s debut. pic.twitter.com/ki3Q3JtRvz — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 28, 2025

Rapoport also dropped a fun nugget about Parsons' friends and family attending the game. The reporter says that there will be plenty of Parsons' supporters in the crowd, and they will watch the game from his suite at AT&T Stadium, which he still has, despite not being on the Cowboys anymore.

On the field, this is horrible news for the Cowboys. While Parsons, one of the best pass rushers in football, has been ramping up his involvement in the defense, that D has been one of, if not the, best units in football. Through three games, the Packers' defense is first in points allowed, with just 44, and third in yards given up (697), only behind the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

On the flip side, the Cowboys' offense has struggled at times this year and will be missing its best skill-position player in CeeDee Lamb when they take on the Packers in Week 4. Now, with Micah Parsons across the line, looking for revenge, Dak Prescott better be careful.