The Arizona Cardinals struggled like they were expected to in 2023, and while they looked better once Kyler Murray returned to action for the final eight games of the season, there were questions about how committed the team was to him as their quarterback. With the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, this offseason would be the perfect opportunity for the team to move on from Murray if they wanted to.
Murray was solid for Arizona over his eight games of action (176/268, 1799 YDS, 10 TD, 5 INT, 44 CAR, 244 YDS, 3 TD), but the Cardinals have reportedly been concerned about his commitment to the team and his injury woes. Despite that, it seemed unlikely they would move on from him this offseason, which was all but confirmed with the team's latest social media post on Monday morning.
Murray has been one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL when he's been healthy, but he's only played in 19 combined games over the past two seasons after he tore his ACL midway through the 2022 campaign. Add in the fact that Murray's massive five-year, $230 million contract kicks in this season, and it was clear that if Arizona wanted to move on from the talented quarterback, now would be the time to do so.
However, recent reports seemed to suggest that both sides were on the same page, and this social media post from out of the blue all but confirms that Arizona won't be parting ways with their star quarterback. With Murray's future no longer a worry, the Cardinals front office will begin looking for ways to build around him in a quest to get back into playoff contention next season.