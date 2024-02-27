The Los Angeles Chargers have found their head coach for the future as Jim Harbaugh is coming back to the NFL to coach the Chargers. Harbaugh just won a national title with the Michigan football team, and now he wants to win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
Justin Herbert is the quarterback that Jim Harbaugh will have with the Chargers, and we have already seen special things from him in his career. Herbert and Harbaugh should make for a good pair, and Hebert is very excited to play for his new head coach.
“Fired up,” Justin Herbert said in regards to playing for Harbaugh during a recent appearance on Chasin' It. “He's done such a great job at the NFL level, college level, he's had success wherever he goes. He's a competitor, he wants to win and I'm really excited to play for him.”
Harbaugh has come very close to winning a Super Bowl, but he hasn't done it yet. After winning the college football national championship, a Super Bowl is the last thing he needs. He wouldn't be with the Chargers now if he didn't think he could accomplish that goal.
“Just talking about the offense, his vision for what the team looks like, offense, defense,” Herbert continued. “From the times that I have talked to him he seems like a competitor. He just wants to win and that's definitely a guy you want to play for.”
Next season is going to be a fun one for the Chargers. They have had a good amount of talent in Los Angeles for awhile now, but they haven't been able to get over the hump. Like Herbert said, Harbaugh has been successful at every stop. He has turned around college programs and he has turned around NFL teams. It would be surprising if Harbaugh didn't find success in Los Angeles.
Harbaugh wants to win a Super Bowl, and he feels like he can do it with the Chargers. They should be a fun team to watch with him as their leader.