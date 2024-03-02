The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the Los Angeles Rams have an important offseason ahead. Los Angeles had a good season, making it to the playoffs after entering the season with low expectations.
Rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua had a phenomenal season, breaking the rookie receiving record. Nacua finished with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. The 22-year-old wideout is talented and a great building block for the Rams offense. Nacua was a steal for Los Angeles in the draft last season, as they took him with a fifth-round pick.
Another budding star who had a breakout campaign is running back Kyren Williams. Williams was in his second season after being a fifth-round pick in 2022. The 23-year-old rushed for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns on five yards per carry. He also had 32 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Williams put up these numbers in 12 games, as he missed five games due to injury. Despite the missed games, he played at a high level, making it to the Pro Bowl.
These young stars on offense, alongside Cooper Kupp, help quarterback Matthew Stafford carve up defenses. Their offense is exceptionally talented, and under proven and creative play-caller Sean McVay, the Rams have a good core in place.
With Los Angeles's growing stars around their veteran talent, they need to load up for another playoff run next season. With that said, here is the perfect NFL trade the Rams must complete in the 2024 offseason.
Rams trade 2nd, 5th-round picks to Chiefs for cornerback L'Jarius Sneed
The Rams made it to the postseason as they got hot in the second half of the year. However, their secondary was weak throughout the season, which is their biggest need to address in the offseason.
Star Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is a free agent but will likely be franchised tagged. If an extension isn't reached with Kansas City, Sneed will be allowed to seek a trade. Sneed had a great season, locking up some of the best receivers in the league. He has been integral to the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins, as their defense has been elite.
Sneed finished the season with 78 tackles and two interceptions.
The 27-year-old is in the prime of his career and would come in as the Rams' top corner. Los Angeles has the cap space to sign him to an extension and the draft capital to make a deal for Sneed happen. He would anchor the secondary, with Aaron Donald leading the pass rush.
Donald has been the star of the defense for years and is coming off a season where he posted 53 tackles and eight sacks. He puts a ton of pressure on the quarterback despite facing constant double-teams from offensive lines.
Donald can be even more productive if the Rams improve their secondary. Opposing quarterbacks would be forced to hold the ball longer against a great secondary, allowing more time for Donald and the pass rush to get to the quarterback.
Sneed is the perfect target for Los Angeles, and they should heavily pursue him if Kansas City doesn't reach a long-term deal.
The Rams should be aggressive with the available cap space and draft capital this offseason. They have a quality veteran core with young stars emerging and could make a deep postseason run in the wide-open NFC.