The Los Angeles Rams are in a solid position through their first five games. They have a 3-2 record and are tied for second place with the Seattle Seahawks, one game behind the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams WR Tutu Atwell was added to the injury report today with a hamstring injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice. Rams RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) did not practice for the second day in a row. pic.twitter.com/BFGFRPnlnQ — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Rams are entering a critical two-week stretch as they face the talented but struggling Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 6 before traveling to Wembley Stadium in London to take on the much-improved Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head coach Sean McVay has aspirations that the Rams will be able to go deep into the playoffs this season, but they may not be at their best when they face the Ravens. Wide receiver Tutu Atwell, who caught the game-winning touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, is listed as having a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in the team's Thursday practice session.

In addition to Atwell's status, right tackle Rob Havenstein did not participate in practice for the second consecutive session. Havenstein has an an ankle injury and he may not be at his best against the Ravens.

Rams are depending on their offense to provide explosive plays

Article Continues Below

If the Rams are going to come through against the Ravens and the Jaguars, they need quarterback Matthew Stafford to make a number of big plays against those opponents. Stafford still has one of the strongest arms in the league.

Stafford has completed 122 of 183 passes for 1,503 yards with 11 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. He has one of the best receivers in the league in Puka Nacua. He has already caught 52 passes for 588 yards and 2 touchdowns.

However, when it comes to big plays, he has an explosive target in Atwell. While he has caught just 4 passes to this point, he has 164 receiving yards and an 88-yard game-winning touchdown reception.

The Rams are also dependent on Kyren Williams and the running game. He had 368 rushing yards and a 4.49 yards per carry average.