Kyren Williams had one of the easiest offensive highlights of his NFL career during the Los Angeles Rams' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

It was a big matchup between two rivals in the NFC West Division. The Rams hosted the matchup, making it an important one for them to win over their in-state foes.

Williams' play happened in the final minutes of the second quarter. Los Angeles organized a pass play as quarterback Matthew Stafford launched a pass to Williams, who was wide open. Seeing the easy path to the end zone, Williams made a high-step dance move as he scored the touchdown.

How Kyren Williams, Rams played in 1st half against 49ers

Despite Kyren Williams' impressive highlight, the Rams are having difficulties as they trail the 49ers 17-7 at the halftime break.

San Francisco has been dealing with injuries, seeing star quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall miss the matchup due to injury. However, Mac Jones, Christian McCaffrey, Kendrick Bourne, and Demarcus Robinson have stepped up in their place.

Matthew Stafford has been making the effort to crack the 49ers' defense but didn't do much until finding Williams for the score. He completed nine passes out of 13 attempts for 109 yards and the touchdown pass.

Williams leads the rushing attack with seven of the team's nine carries, having 26 yards and counting, while catching two passes for 20 yards and a touchdown. Star receiver Puka Nacua has three catches for 24 yards, Jordan Whittington comes next with two receptions for 33 yards, while Davante Adams caught an 11-yard pass.

After this matchup, the Rams will prepare for their next contest. They will be on the road when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.