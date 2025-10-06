The Los Angeles Rams left Thursday with a bitter taste in their mouth. Now a key spot looks ready to get restrengthened, which benefits Matthew Stafford ahead of the Baltimore Ravens game.

Rams insider for The Athletic Nate Atkins revealed Monday who's on their way back.

“Sean McVay said he expects LG (left guard) Steve Avila to practice and start this week against the Ravens,” Atkins posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “He’s been off from the offense since Week 1 after an ankle sprain. He did play special teams on Thursday.”

Avila's return is huge for Stafford and the Rams for multiple reasons.

Impact of Matthew Stafford protector on Rams

Avila is lauded on the team for his versatility.

He's lined up at more than guard. Avila has manned center before for the Rams too.

The former TCU Horned Frog established himself as a pivotal run blocking piece. He vastly improved the pass blocking on a team that surrendered an astonishing 59 sacks featuring more than 10 different starting line changes. The 2023 unit sliced the number of sacks down to 34 with Avila part of the crew.

Los Angeles then surrendered 31 sacks in 2024 — with Stafford taking 28 of it. The QB and Super Bowl winner, though, has taken nine sacks already through the first five games; handing opponents an average of 1.8 sacks per game.

Stafford has since spoken about the heartbreaking Rams loss to the 49ers. L.A. running back Kyren Williams lost a fumble near the goal line that could've put the Rams ahead late in the fourth quarter. McVay then chose to go for it on fourth-and-one from the San Francisco 11-yard line. That stop sealed the 49ers overtime win 26-23.

Now the Rams and Ravens go from Super Bowl contenders to teams simply needing one win to get back on track.