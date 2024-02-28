The past few seasons have been a roller coaster for the Los Angeles Rams. They have won a Super Bowl, missed the playoffs, lost in the playoffs, everything. The team has been all over, and this past season, they lost in the first round of the playoffs. The Rams want to get back there next year, but a big question mark surrounding the team is Aaron Donald.
Aaron Donald has been with the Rams since 2014, and he has always been a leader on defense. He is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, but as he nears the end of his contract, there are some concerns that he might not be back next season. Rams general manager Les Snead doesn't know for sure what will happen, but the goal is to have Donald back.
“We’re definitely hoping Aaron is [back],” Les Snead said, according to an article from USA Today.
While Rams fans are eager to get a definitive answer, it is still a good sign that they are clearly working toward getting Donald to come back next season.
Since coming to the Rams out of college, Donald has been a force on defense. He has produced over 20 sacks in a season before, and while he might be exiting his prime, he is still a major piece to this Rams defense.
Last season, Donald finished with 53 total tackles and eight sacks. It was a bit of a down year for him, but the Rams are hoping to have him back next year for a bounce back campaign.