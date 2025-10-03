The Los Angeles Rams looked to stay undefeated at SoFi Stadium this season as they hosted the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

The Rams wanted to ride the momentum from their win over the Indianapolis Colts, 27-20, in Week 4. They, however, had a lackluster start, with the 49ers taking a double-digit lead, 17-7, at halftime.

San Francisco threatened to blow the game wide open in the third quarter, but the Rams stayed afloat after Stafford found Puka Nacua for a touchdown to cut the deficit, 20-14.

The Rams could've inched closer after Isaac Guerendo appeared to have fumbled the ball. The referees, however, saw it otherwise and favored the 49ers.

“This looked like a clear #49ers fumble, but the officials blew the whistle early for forward progress—and that was that,” wrote NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

This looked like a clear #49ers fumble, but the officials blew the whistle early for forward progress — and that was that. pic.twitter.com/KBon4ru5Cq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2025

Fans were aghast at the call, and they didn't hold back with their thoughts on X.

“Refs rigging it!” said @PickensBurgh.

“Refs vs. Rams, we all can agree,” stressed @Banner19otw.

“That whistle blew faster than me in the bedroom,” added @KG248_.

“Yet the tush push, they’ll let go for a mile,” commented @d_goodspeed.

“WTH is with the early whistles so far? Every game they're blowing plays dead before they even finish,” posted @DeltaDood24.

@0xPakachi, meanwhile, gave a more sober observation: “The early whistle on the 49ers play was a tough call. Looked like a fumble, but forward progress rulings are tricky and often spark debate. Tough break, but refs have to make split-second decisions.”

But it seemed like the controversial call didn't affect the Rams, as they continued their rally to get back into the game.

As of writing, the game is tied at 20-20 in the fourth quarter.