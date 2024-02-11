Which players should the Rams cut?

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a critical offseason. They will address crucial roster needs and navigate strategic player decisions. Following a challenging 2023 NFL campaign that resulted in a 10-7 record and a Wild Card Round loss, the Rams find themselves in a position to reassess their roster and enact significant changes. As the franchise sets its sights on the future, it becomes imperative to pinpoint areas for improvement. This includes potential player trades and releases. Here, we delve into the team's performance during the 2023 season. We identify three players the Rams must contemplate trading and present compelling arguments for these potential moves.

Rams' 2023 Season

In 2023, the Los Angeles Rams had their seventh season under the guidance of head coach Sean McVay. Despite initial struggles, boasting a 3–6 record in the first half, they rallied with a 7–1 run in their final eight games. This surge helped them improve upon their previous 5–12 record. They secured a winning season for the fifth time in six years with a Week 13 victory against the Cleveland Browns. A pivotal win against the Giants on New Year's Eve clinched their playoff berth after a one-year absence. However, their postseason journey was cut short with a loss to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round. Ironically, the Lions were led by their former Rams quarterback, Jared Goff.

Notably, the Rams commenced the season without Jalen Ramsey, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. Additionally, linebacker Bobby Wagner departed after one season with the Rams. He opted to return to the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year contract.

Offseason Considerations

Despite crafting a younger roster, the Rams managed to secure a postseason berth in 2023. While they are not in a rebuilding phase, there is a consideration for sustaining the youth movement within the team. With this in mind, even veteran defensive standout Aaron Donald is a potential trade asset. At 32 years old and entering the final year of his contract, Donald remains one of the premier interior defenders in the NFL. His departure could yield a significant return in a trade. Of course, it also hinges on his approval due to a no-trade clause in his contract.

Joe Noteboom, having lost the left tackle position to Alaric Jackson, faces uncertainty with Jackson's impending free agency. Tutu Atwell, entering the final year of his contract, has experienced a reduced role due to the emergence of Puka Nacua. This makes him another possible trade piece, too.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Los Angeles Rams' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Joe Noteboom, OL

Joe Noteboom's trajectory has been tumultuous since signing a lucrative three-year, $40 million contract in 2022. A torn ACL in the same year sidelined him, and the emergence of Alaric Jackson relegated him to a backup role in the subsequent season. Jackson's impending free agency adds a layer of uncertainty. However, if he secures a deal elsewhere, Noteboom's tenure with the Rams could come to an end. Beyond his injury history, Noteboom's hefty cap hit in 2024 further complicates his future. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would provide the Rams with much-needed relief. They would save $15 million in cap space.

Hunter Long, TE

Acquired from the Miami Dolphins in the Jalen Ramsey trade, Hunter Long's tenure with the Rams has been marred by injury and lackluster performance. A thigh injury landed him on injured reserve early in the season. Upon his return, Long failed to make a meaningful impact. He tallied zero receptions in four appearances. His underwhelming production, coupled with his minimal contribution during his time with the Dolphins, places Long squarely on the radar as a cap casualty. Cutting ties with Long would create $1.3 million in cap savings. This would provide the Rams with financial flexibility moving forward.

Reminder: The Miami Dolphins acquired Jalen Ramsey by giving up Hunter Long and a 2023 3rd round pick As advertised. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/uRsKBRCD6Z — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) November 20, 2023

Brian Allen, C

Despite signing a three-year, $18 million extension in 2022, Brian Allen's role within the Rams' offensive line diminished significantly during the 2023 season. Coleman Shelton's emergence relegated Allen to a limited role. He had only five game appearances and no starts to his name. Sure, depth along the offensive line is valuable. That said, Allen's contract presents an opportunity for the Rams to generate additional cap space. Releasing him at the onset of free agency would alleviate $4.1 million from the 2024 books. This would offer the Rams financial relief as they navigate roster decisions in the offseason.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the Los Angeles Rams face pivotal decisions as they navigate the intricacies of the 2024 offseason. To optimize their roster and bolster their financial flexibility, the team must carefully evaluate potential cut candidates and weigh the long-term implications of each decision. The Rams confront a range of factors in shaping their roster composition for the upcoming season. These include Joe Noteboom's injury history, Hunter Long's lackluster performance, and Brian Allen's diminished role.

As the offseason progresses, the franchise's ability to navigate these challenges adeptly will play a defining role in its quest for success. With roster adjustments underway, anticipation builds as fans eagerly await the unveiling of the Rams' roster for the 2024 NFL campaign.