Less than two months ago, the Cleveland Browns had four quarterbacks on their active roster. After trading Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, all that's left are the two rookies Cleveland selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, including fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski officially named Sanders QB2 for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Cleveland.com reporter Mary Kay Cabot. While Sanders has not yet seen the field in a regular-season game, his promotion to QB2 is noteworthy given that he was listed as the fourth-string heading into training camp.

Sanders did appear in two preseason games for the Browns this year. He started the opener against the Carolina Panthers, throwing for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the 30-10 victory.

Dillon Gabriel is QB1 after nearly delivering a win in his first start against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. Cleveland led with 30 seconds remaining before Carson Wentz threw the eventual game-winning touchdown to Jordan Addison.

Gabriel completed 19-of-33 passes for 190 yards and two passing touchdowns in the 21-17 loss. He will lead the Browns into Pittsburgh on Sunday with Sanders as his backup.

Why are the Browns trusting two rookie quarterbacks?

Sending Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders made a lot of sense. Cleveland trusted veteran Joe Flacco until they were comfortable handing the starting job to either Gabriel or Sanders. While they will gain invaluable experience, it's easy to forget the third Browns quarterback who's eager to return this season.

Deshaun Watson is still recovering from a twice-torn Achilles tendon that he suffered last season. He is eligible to start practicing with the team after spending four weeks on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but Watson is not ready just yet.

Despite his rough tenure with the Browns thus far, there's reason to believe Watson will be the starter when he returns to full health. For now, it'll be up to Gabriel and Sanders to lead the Browns' offense for the foreseeable future.