Puka Nacua opened up on the Rookie of the Year debate

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud are two of the top contenders for the NFL's offensive rookie of the year award, and Nacua spoke on the competition between the two and other rookies in contention.

“I know CJ, so we're super close,” Puka Nacua said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “So it will be super cool to be a part of those rookies. … I got to know every single one at the Pro Bowl. It's crazy for all of us to have such great rookie years. … I'll be excited for whoever wins.”

The offensive rookie of the year award will be announced tonight at the NFL Honors, and the finalists along with Nacua and CJ Stroud are Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Nacua had a great first year in the NFL with the Rams, recording 1,486 receiving yards for six touchdowns. That is the record for the most receiving yards in a rookie season. He established himself as a valuable weapon for Matthew Stafford and the Rams right from the start of the season.

Stroud had a great season as well, and he might get the nod because of the position he plays and leading the Texans to the playoffs. However, both would be deserving if they win the award.

It will be interesting to see who wins the award at the NFL Honors, and how these players build on their careers going forward.