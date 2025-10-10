In 2024-25, the Winnipeg Jets won the President's Trophy with 116 points, along with the Central Division. However, the Jets fell short once again in the postseason against the Dallas Stars in Round 2. In a rematch of that series, the Jets once again were unable to get the victory in their home opener on Thursday night.

Winnipeg's 5-4 loss to the visiting Stars was a tough one to open their campaign. Yet, there was cause for hope. After two-plus years away from the ice, center Jonathan Toews returned to play for his hometown team. The Jets' official X, formerly Twitter, account, posted the reaction around the Canada Life Centre when Toews first took to the ice on Thursday evening.

HE IS A THREE TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION AND TONIGHT HE RETURNS TO PLAY FOR HIS HOMETOWN TEAM! FROM WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, #19 JONATHAN TOEWS! pic.twitter.com/YWzBk6K9Zj — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the high-scoring defeat, there is still plenty of optimism for the Jets. Head coach Scott Arniel had a strong first season at the helm in 2024-25, yet last season's President's Trophy winners have their sights set on a goal much higher than being the NHL's best regular-season team.

Can Toews help lead his new club to the Stanley Cup, a trophy which the former Chicago Blackhawks captain has lifted three times already in his storied career?

Jets look to rebound from season-opening loss to Stars

The Jets are once again attempting to climb to the top of what is arguably the deepest division in the NHL. Five teams from the Central, including Winnipeg and Dallas, made the postseason last year. In their latest clash, the Stars once again came out with the win. The Jets have three more chances to right the ship against the team that not only cast them out of last year's postseason but also came in second in last season's divisional race.

Left winger Kyle Connor, fresh off signing a $96 million extension, notched a hat trick in Thursday's loss. Toews made his first regular-season appearance with the Jets, serving as their second-line center. Both players, along with Mark Scheifele and Gustav Nyquist, are expected to help lead one of the NHL's top offenses.

Can Winnipeg continue the offensive output shown on Thursday night and concede a couple less goals going forward? If so, then they'll likely be right back in the hunt for the Central Division crown — at the least — this season.