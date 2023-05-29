Despite OTAs already starting, the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not yet finished. Let’s see how the Los Angeles Chargers want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the perfect trade that the Chargers must offer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Devin White.

As the Chargers set their sights on the upcoming 2023 NFL season, they find themselves on the cusp of greatness. With a formidable offense led by the talented Justin Herbert and a strong running game spearheaded by Austin Ekeler, the Chargers have the potential to be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC. However, their aspirations for a deep playoff run hinge on upgrading their linebacker corps, which has shown weaknesses in run defense and coverage. Enter Devin White, a young, versatile linebacker from the Buccaneers. His addition could transform the Chargers’ defense and propel them toward championship contention.

Recall that the Chargers finished the 2022 NFL season with a 10-7 record. That’s good enough for second place in the AFC West. They were led by Herbert, who threw for 4,739 yards and 25 touchdowns. The Chargers also had a solid running game, led by Ekeler, who rushed for 915 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Chargers made the playoffs as a Wild Card team but lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round.

Los Angeles has a lot of potential for the 2023 NFL season. However, they need to upgrade at linebacker. Their current linebackers are not good enough to stop the run, and they are also not good enough in coverage. If the Chargers can find a way to upgrade at linebacker, they will be a dangerous team in the AFC.

Let’s look at the perfect trade that the Chargers must offer the Buccaneers for Devin White.

White would be a perfect fit for the Chargers

The Chargers are in dire need of upgrading their linebacker corps for three key reasons. Firstly, their current linebackers have proven insufficient in stopping the run. The team allowed an average of 144.2 rushing yards per game in 2022. That ranked 27th in the league. Secondly, their linebackers have shown weaknesses in coverage. Remember that they allowed the Jaguars to tally 273 passing yards in their Wild Card match. Lastly, despite possessing a talented offense, the Chargers recognize that a formidable defense is crucial for winning games against tough opponents in the AFC. Therefore, an upgrade at linebacker becomes imperative. This will transform the Chargers into a significantly more dangerous team.

White would be an excellent addition to the Chargers because he is a young, talented linebacker who can play both inside and outside. He is a good pass rusher and good at stopping the run. White would fit in well with the Chargers because they have a young, talented team that is looking to win. He would be a great addition to their defense and help them win games.

White would be a valuable addition to the Chargers as a young, versatile linebacker with strong pass-rushing and run-stopping abilities. He aligns well with the team’s young, talented roster and would bolster their defense. White’s presence would improve the Chargers’ run defense, enhance their pass rush, and contribute to their winning culture. We do not doubt that he would help them take the next step towards success.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DEVIN. WHITE. The Bucs get their THIRD turnover of the night on White's pick 😳pic.twitter.com/rwdvHrWy1w — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) January 18, 2021

The Trade Proposal

The Los Angeles Chargers could offer the following trade proposal to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to acquire Devin White before the 2023 NFL season begins.

Chargers receive: Devin White

Buccaneers receive: 2024 first-round pick, 2024 second-round pick, 2025 first-round pick

Meanwhile, the Chargers would get a young, Pro Bowl linebacker who would be a major upgrade to their defense. White is only 24 years old and has already made three Pro Bowls. He is a versatile linebacker who can play all three downs. He is a good pass rusher and a great run-stopper. White would just be a perfect fit for the Chargers defense.

The Buccaneers would get two first-round picks and a second-round pick to help them rebuild their roster. The Buccaneers are in a rebuilding mode after losing Tom Brady to retirement. They need to add young talent to their roster. These picks would allow them to do that.

This trade would be a win-win for both teams. The Chargers would get a young, Pro Bowl linebacker who would help them win now. The Buccaneers would get multiple picks to help them rebuild their roster for the future.

In summary, the Los Angeles Chargers’ pursuit of Devin White underscores their determination to fortify their defense and maximize their potential in the upcoming NFL season. White’s exceptional abilities as a linebacker, combined with his youth and hunger for success, make him an ideal fit for a Chargers team on the verge of greatness. By addressing their weaknesses in run defense and coverage, the Chargers can position themselves as serious contenders in the AFC. This proposed trade offer is a win-win scenario for both squads.