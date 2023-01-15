Wow, just, WOW. The Los Angeles Chargers completed one of the most embarrassing collapses in NFL postseason history on Saturday night. This team has a long history of humiliating losses, but this has to be a brand-new low.

Of all the heartbreaking, awful, soul crushing Chargers moments, this has to be the absolute worst heartbreaking, awful, soul crushing Chargers moment of them all. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 15, 2023

The first half went about as perfect as the Chargers could have possibly wanted. Justin Herbert was slinging it and the defense forced five turnovers in the first half, including three interceptions by Asante Samuel Jr. alone. At one point toward the end of the first half, Trevor Lawrence had as many interceptions as completions and Los Angeles held a commanding 27-0 lead.

After that, the Chargers did their best impression of the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51, and they nailed it. Jacksonville scored touchdowns on four consecutive drives, while Los Angeles floundered around on both sides of the ball. Riley Patterson’s game-winning field goal as time expired capped the incredible comeback for the Jaguars and sent Chargers fans to a whole new level of misery.

Despite holding that 27-0 lead and finishing the game with a plus-5 turnover differential, Los Angeles still somehow found a way to lose this game. That’s almost impressive, to be honest. With such a massive choke, there’s naturally a lot of blame to go around.

Without further ado, here are the three Chargers most to blame for the Wild Card loss to the Jaguars.

3. Joey Bosa

When the most notable thing a player does in a game is take a penalty, there’s a pretty good chance they had an awful performance. That’s exactly what happened with Joey Bosa on Saturday night, as he was practically non-existent on the stat sheet. His only contribution to the stat sheet was one tackle and one QB hit.

Instead of making headlines for his play, Bosa made headlines for what he did after the play. When the Jaguars cut the Chargers’ lead to four in the fourth quarter, Bosa thought there should have been a false start penalty on a Jacksonville offensive lineman instead of a touchdown. Unfortunately for him, he showed his frustration too much by arguing with the official and slamming his helmet on the field, resulting in an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty:

Joey Bosa needs anger management counseling bro 💀 pic.twitter.com/NqeLcSFGL5 — Brian Y (@byysports) January 15, 2023

Being upset with a call is one thing, but doing so in a way that harms the team is inexcusable. The Los Angeles defense was already struggling to get stops, and Bosa’s penalty only exacerbated it. He may have gotten more slack if he played well outside of this penalty, but he didn’t, at all.

The Jaguars accepted the penalty on Bosa and used it to their advantage on the 2-point conversion, scoring on a Trevor Lawrence keeper to make it 30-28. Jacksonville then wound up winning on the game-winning field goal.

2. Joe Lombardi

After taking the massive lead, the Chargers’ offense seemed to take its foot off the gas. Yes, they could still move the ball decently well, but they couldn’t finish drives and never even got back to the red zone. Justin Herbert and the players deserve their share of blame for a lack of execution, but the main culprit is offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi.

Even before that, though, Los Angeles’ offense still wasn’t all that impressive. Two of the Chargers’ three touchdown drives started inside the red zone, and they had five drives overall that went less than 10 yards. The early scoring rush only masked what was a rather mediocre offensive showing.

Lombardi has drawn the ire of Chargers fans all season long for his poor scheming. After this game, it’s hard to imagine him returning next season. For Herbert and the offense’s sake, it is likely for the best.

1. Brandon Staley

Brandon Staley has also not been a popular figure among Chargers fans, and for good reason. After this game, fans are outright calling for his job en masse, and it’s hard to argue against them. If the Chargers don’t fire him after this, it’s an indictment on their franchise.

Congratulations @SeanPayton. Welcome to Los Angeles as the new coach is the @chargers. There is no way Brandon Staley can keep his job after blowing this lead. There’s no coming back from this for him! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) January 15, 2023

For a so-called “aggressive coach,” Staley sure looked complacent as his team collapsed in real time. Neither side of the ball could do anything right, and Bosa’s outburst showed a clear lack of discipline. Yes, the players are not without fault here, but Staley is the biggest offender by far.

The thing is, this has been an issue across his entire Chargers tenure. Remember the Raiders loss that knocked the Chargers out of the playoffs at the end of last season? Staley’s poor coaching was a major reason for that loss, and it’s far from the only time this has happened.

Not to mention how Staley played his starters in a meaningless Week 18 game last week, which resulted in Mike Williams suffering an injury that took him out of this game. The Chargers really could have used him on Saturday, but Staley’s poor decisions prevented that.

This meltdown was the culmination of all of Staley’s mistakes with the Chargers, and it will likely cost him his job.