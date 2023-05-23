The Los Angeles Chargers have added close to $2 million in incentives to Austin Ekeler’s contract for the 2023 season, which will allow them to keep the running back through the 2023 season after he requested a trade this offseason, according to Adam Schefter of NFL Network.

Austin Ekeler came into the NFL with the Chargers back in 2017, but did not get much use until 2018. His breakout season came in 2019, when he put up 1550 scrimmage yards, according to Pro Football Reference. He put up over 1500 in 2021 and 2022 as well, serving as a key outlet in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert, who has emerged as one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL after being drafted in 2020.

Ekeler will become a free agent after the 2023 season, according to Ekeler. The added incentives are a win-win for both sides, as Ekeler can potentially earn more money, and the Chargers keep their top running back through the end of this season to help Justin Herbert. Ekeler is in the final year of a four-year $24.5 million contract.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The running back market has cratered this offseason, and Ekeler is not the only running back who has had trouble with securing long-term security. The New York Giants and running back Saquon Barkley have been unable to agree to a long-term contract as well.

It will be interesting to see how Ekeler fares in the 2023 season with the Chargers, and whether he can secure a long-term deal with the team as a result, or if they will let him walk in free agency in 2024.