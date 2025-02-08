The Anaheim Ducks have considered a Trevor Zegras trade for a few seasons now. The young Ducks star has struggled with injuries during that time. And when he is healthy, he hasn't been able to match the 60+ point production he provided in his first two full seasons. Many teams have reportedly been interested in Zegras. One team said to like the Ducks star is the New York Rangers.

The Rangers are certainly an interesting team. New York has already swung a trade with the Ducks this season. They traded captain Jacob Trouba to Anaheim earlier in the year. The Blueshirts have remained active on the market in the weeks following. They traded Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken before trading for J.T. Miller in a deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Anaheim is said to be listening to Zegras trade offers this year. Whether he moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline certainly remains to be seen. But he is making $5.75 million for the next two seasons. In a rising salary cap environment, his $5.75 million salary could age rather well. Especially for a young player with upside.

New York a near-perfect trade partner for the Ducks. Anaheim is looking to acquire a defenseman to upgrade their blueline. The Rangers are in need of long-term replacements for their aging core players.

This trade is rather simple. The Rangers acquire Trevor Zegras in this scenario. In return, the Ducks acquire defenseman K'Andre Miller. There is no salary retention in this trade scenario.

Why the Ducks do the Trevor Zegras trade

The Ducks are not going to give Trevor Zegras away for nothing. Anaheim wants to make a trade that benefits them now and in the future. In this scenario, they take a chance on a former first-round pick who could use a change of scenery.

Miller is a left-hand shot defenseman who nearly scored 45 points two seasons ago. Last year, the Hopkins, Minnesota native scored 30 points as New York won the Presidents Trophy. Unfortunately, he has struggled in 2024-25.

The Rangers defenseman has lost his offensive touch this season, with just 13 points in 47 games. More concerning is the regression of his defensive ability. While Miller was never a defensive stalwart, he was still reliable in his own end. He has a -1.1 Defensive Goals Above Replacement in 2024-25, via Evolving Hockey. This is the first time since his rookie year that he has a negative DGAR.

This could certainly be a down season for Miller. The Ducks could find a way to get him to bounce back in their system. He is only 25 years old, and won't turn 26 until next January. As a result, there is a ton of time for Miller to find his stride once again.

This is not a short-term move, either. Miller is a restricted free agent once his contract ends this summer. This allows Anaheim to discuss a long-term contract with him. They could also extend a qualifying offer and allow him to hit restricted free agency. If an offer sheet comes across their desk, they could match it or allow him to walk in exchange for draft compensation.

This trade scenario sees the Ducks receiving a potential long-term defensive option from the Rangers. Miller may never become a superstar two-way defenseman. Still, he has upside, and Anaheim could help him unlock that potential.

Why the Rangers do the Trevor Zegras trade

The Rangers traded away a young center in Filip Chytil in the deal for J.T. Miller. Chytil had some struggles on Broadway, to be fair. And you do need to give up something of value in order to get a player like Miller. To this end, it makes sense.

However, New York has a core of forwards that are not getting any younger. New York has two centers — Miller and Mika Zibanejad — who are signed long-term to massive cap hits. It's going to be difficult for New York to move either player if their play enters a significant decline.

At the end of the day, it does not matter how those players turn out for New York. What matters is who will be able to replace them down the line. A trade for Zegras could give New York a replacement for one of those aging centers.

Zegras likely plays a less strenuous role in New York to start out. This could certainly benefit him. It could allow the former ninth-overall pick to find his confidence on the ice again. Once he's ready, the Rangers can begin easing him into a larger role.

There is certainly risk involved in this deal for New York. However, it's a gamble they can certainly afford to make. Especially given the high reward that comes with the deal if Zegras hits his full potential in the coming years.