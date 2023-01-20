The remastered editions of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are now finally available on Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Steam.

Persona 3 Portable

“If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next…would you believe me? This unknown time is the “Dark Hour.” Unfamiliar stillness swallows the city, people turn into eerie coffins, and otherworldly monsters called Shadows swarm. One night, the protagonist is attacked by these Shadows. When all hope seems lost, the power of the heart, their Persona, is awakened.”

The announcement that the JRPG classic will be remastered and become available on modern platforms came a long time ago, but fans of the series only got a release date late last year, during the Persona Super Live concert.

Initially released in 2009 in Japan for the PlayStation Portable, Persona 3 Portable (or P3P), was an enhanced version of Persona 3. When it released, the fact that the players can choose whether to play as a male or female protagonist made P3P stand out from the rest of the series. Until now, it remains the only game in the main Persona series to offer this option. Its popularity was only bolstered when it was adapted into a four-part animated film series.

Now, only 24 hours after its re-release, it has already become the #9 Top Selling Game on Steam as it joins its fellow Persona games on the storefront. Persona 5 Royal, which also expanded its supported platforms late last year, is #21 on the list.

Persona 4 Golden

“They say your soulmate will appear if you stare into a television set on a rainy night… This strange rumor slowly spreads through the rural town of Inaba, the protagonist’s new home, just as a chain of mysterious murders begin. As the protagonist and his teammates chase after the truth, they find themselves opening the door to another world.”

The Persona 4 Golden re-release date for the same modern platforms (sans Steam), was also announced during last year’s Persona Super Live concert.

Another classic that is over a decade old, this 2012 title built upon Persona 4. Unfortunately, it was an exclusive for the PlayStation Vita on release, which in itself did not find much success outside of Japan. For a time, fans without a Vita could only experience P4G through the anime adaptation.

Players finally had the chance to experience the extra story and content that Persona 4 Golden offered once it became available on Steam in June 2020. Now, it finds its way onto a more successful handheld in the Nintendo Switch, as well as the leading current- and next-gen consoles.