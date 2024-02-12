"Rival Athlete" Mamoru Hayase challenges you to a battle!

Here is the Star Social Link Guide for your Rival Athlete Mamoru Hayase in Persona 3 Reload. This includes the answers for Social Link events with Mamoru Hayase, available days, and more.

Persona 3 Reload “Rival Athlete” Mamoru Hayase Star Social Link Guide

The Star Social Link in Persona 3 Reload is advanced by meeting Mamoru Hayase, in the Iwatodai Strip Mall.

Mamoru Hayase is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays after school.

The Rival Athlete Social Link becomes available after August 2 but requires Rank 4 Courage to initiate. At this point, even fresh playthroughs will most likely meet this requirement already, so don't sweat it. If you don't, doing some part-time jobs and consuming some URLs on the dorm Shared Computer may help you build up the required courage points.

As with any of the other Social Links in the Persona series, having a Persona of the Star Arcana in your stock will increase each interaction by one point and will speed up the progress of the Social Link.

The protagonist will receive a Car Key from Mamoru Hayase when the Star Social Link reaches Rank 10. This item unlocks the fusion of Helel.

Mamoru Hayase Dialogue Answers

Here are all of the dialogue options and answers for Mamoru Hayase in Persona 3 Reload.

Dialogue options in bold are the best options. If none of the options are bold, then any of the choices will do. Again, a friendly reminder to have a Persona of the Star Arcana when you spend time with Hayase.

Beware of slight spoilers.

Rank 1

Since this is the first rank, any option will do.

Hey, eat up—you're slowing down! Is that all you've got? It's not over yet! You wanna see what I've got!?

Not many people can keep up with me. I'm impressed, Yuki! I thought I could win. I expected to lose, actually.



Rank 2

That's why I have to make it big-it's for everyone who's been helping me. I'm kinda jealous. Sounds like a lot of pressure.

By the way, who would you say is your biggest rival? You. Myself.



Rank 3

Maybe I should get some for them, too… For your teammates? Who's “them”?

Our apartment's pretty small, though, so we're packed like sardines. Sounds like fun. That sounds rough.



Rank 4

…All right, just one more! What are you doing? Slow down and savor it.

Know what that means? If I do well enough, I might score a scholarship. That would be amazing! What's the big deal?

And maybe… this'll make my mom's life a little easier. Hard to say. Yeah, I bet it would.



Rank 5

*huff* *huff* Sorry I kept you waiting… You're late. Are you okay?

I used to come here all the time with my teammates, but… But what? I'll come back here with you.



Rank 6

Let's see… I'll look around for him. I'll wait a bit longer.

Hmm… Guess I'll kill some time. Guess I'll keep waiting.

Well… I'll wait ust a bit longer. I'm just gonna go home.

Sorry, but I don't think I can make it today. Well, what happened? Don't worry, it's okay.



Rank 7

Thanks for coming all the way here for this. What did you want? It's no problem at all.

There's still so much I have to do. Sounds pretty rough. Stop whining and do it!

Why'd you have to die, Dad!? This isn't your fault. Do something about it!

Is this… really how it ends for me? You have to accept it. Don't give up yet.



Rank 8

Hmm… Do it! I could spot you some cash.

In the end, maybe it was my fault the team couldn't work together. It sure was. Don't sweat it.



Rank 9

So, uh, the big meet for that scholarship was yesterday. Did you win? Did you lose?

I got first place, of course! Wow, really? Congrats, man!

Kinda makes me feel empty inside. What will you do now? Will you quit running?

Go ahead and order extra noodles. It's on me. Thanks! Don't put yourself out!



Rank 10

Glad we could meet up one more time befre I take off. “Take off”? You're leaving today?

Well then, I better get going… I'll see you off. Let's chat a bit more.

I want you to hang on to that. What's this for? But I can't drive yet.



Persona 3 Reload is now available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam. Only digital versions are available for Xbox, Windows, and Steam.