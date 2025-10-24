In this HP OMEN – 16″ Gaming Laptop Review, we wanted to take a look and see its pros and cons. While there are different variations of this model, we'll be sharing the specs of our specific model below. If you're someone who's considering picking up a gaming laptop for a solid price, find out more if this product is worth it.

HP OMEN – 16″ Gaming Laptop Review – What is the HP OMEN?

The HP OMEN represents a series of gaming laptops from HP Inc. In a world brimming with Gaming Desktops, Laptops, and now, Handhelds, some people may not be sure what will work best for them. As someone who likes to play on a portable device, but didn't want a hand held like the Steam Deck (or upcoming Xbox ROG Ally), a gaming laptop may be what you want.

But even then, there are tons of companies and reputable brands that create Gaming Laptops. Whether you go with Lenovo, Asus, HP, MSI, or others, you'll find pros and cons in each.

Now, I won't pretend to be some technical expert. There are people infinitely more educated and experienced in the PC gaming world than I am. Prior to owning an HP OMEN, I never really dabbled in PC gaming. That said, we still felt it was important to share our thoughts for others who may have been in the same boat.

HP OMEN Specs – HP OMEN 16 Review

Here are the specifications for the specific HP OMEN 16 I am using:

Price: $1579.99

Display: 16-inch 2K 144 Hz (1920 x 1200)

Dimensions (Width, Depth, Height): 14.07 x 10.59 x 1-inches

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 8000 Series (8940 HX)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU (8GB VRAM)

Memory: 32 GB GDDR5 Memory (5200 MHz)

OS: Windows 11 Home

Storage: 1024 GB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Ports: HDMI (1x) 3 USB Ports: USB-C 3.1 (1x), USB-A 3.1. (1x), USB-A 3.0 (2x) Headphone Jack (1x) Ethernet Port (1x)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth Support

Webcam: 1080p

HP makes various versions of the OMEN, with some boasting a better graphics card like the 5070 (or even 5080). Additionally, other models may include more or less ports, depending on which version you buy. Of course, it'll cost you more if you want a better GPU, but it may be worth it, considering the demands of brand new titles.

As someone who doesn't play modern titles as much, 8GB of VRAM was more than enough for what I needed. But if you want to play something like Game Science's Black Myth Wukong or Bethesda's Indiana Jones on max settings, you may be more interested in something like an OMEN Max or Transcend. Thankfully, there's no shortage of laptops out there with varying GPUs.

Therefore, always make sure to check the product specifications before purchasing any gaming laptop, desktop, or handheld (regardless of the brand).

Build Quality – HP OMEN 16 Review

Overall, the OMEN 16 has a nice, sleek appearance with some quality design choices that benefit the laptop. Firstly, it's slightly raised on any flat surface thanks to the little rubber, which help the laptop's overall ventilation. The OMEN isn't the only laptop that does this, but I still have to give credit to it.

The Screen Quality looks great, too. The laptop's IPS screen allows for colors to pop out and for images to look sharp. While the 16 inch screen size is perfect for both size and mobility, the device's HDMI port allows you to play on even bigger screens, if you like.

I also appreciate the various USB-A and C-Ports, giving me flexibility and allowing me to use an external SSD. I can plug in an external SSD and a controller all while plugging my laptop into the television.

While the 1TB of storage is nice, I prefer to put most things on my external hard drive as a personal preference. Plus, you have to keep in mind that a fraction of the 1TB storage is reserved for the Laptop's internal systems. And with the size of some modern games, 1TB actually won't last long. But it's a good amount if you have a small library.

However, if there's one area of concern I have, it's definitely the hinges. They don't look or feel too strong, making me very conscious of the laptop every time I open it up. I understand that no laptop hinge lasts forever. But the way the hinges are on the OMEN don't make me feel too confident in their ability to last. Remember folks, sometimes a protection plan is worth it!

But there's also so much else I like about the OMEN 16. They Keyboard and mouse all feel great, with the buttons feeling clicky and trackpad feeling responsive. Of course, you can also pair it with a bluetooth mouse and keyboard if you prefer a different feel.

The 1080p front-facing camera is a nice touch, too, allowing for greater quality than the OMEN 15's 720p. I don't often use my laptop for video calls, but it's nice to know that the quality will be great if I do.

Gaming & Performance – HP OMEN 16 Review

Overall, the OMEN works surprisingly well, even with some modern titles. As I mentioned, the version I own with the RTX 5060 only supports 8GBs of VRAM. But even that was good enough for some solid, 1080p gaming at 60fps.

The Laptop is able to run games modern like Doom: The Dark Ages and Elden Ring at respectable frame rates and visual quality. And it's more than overkill for classic titles like Dark Souls Remastered, Fallout New Vegas, and more.

Of course, as a gaming laptop, you will hear the fans noticeably more than with a dedicated gaming desktop. But it never got too loud, and by wearing a headset it never really bothered me.

As I've mentioned, the model I currently have comes with the RTX 5060, which is part of Nvidia's newest 50 series of Graphics Cards. It's a pretty powerful GPU, capable of running many games at solid frame rates and quality. But of course, I must also mention that the 5060 is also the weakest of the 50 Series. Thankfully, there's a model that comes with a 5080 (16GB VRAM), or even a 5070 (12 GB). Of course, they do cost more.

But if you're a casual gamer who:

Doesn't care about running games at max settings

Plays non-intensive games (i.e. – League of Legends, Fortnite, Rainbow Six Siege X)

Then a 5060 should be more than capable of running your games. For now, 8GB of VRAM should be fine for many titles, even some modern ones. But you also need to keep in mind that it's not future proof. 12GB or 16GB will be the norm soon enough, especially with the launch of next-generation gaming consoles, which can support even more intensive games.

One big issue though is that 50 series Graphics cards can't run games with PhysX 32-bit support, which is a major bummer. Titles like Batman: Arkham Asylum (or it's sequel, City), Mafia II, Mirror's Edge, and Borderlands 2 can't be played on this device. But HP really doesn't deserve the blame here, as it's really Nvidia who removed support for it. That said, I still wish this wasn't the case.

However, the list of incompatible games is small, and you can still play a variety of other amazing titles. Whether it's a classic like System Shock 2 (or its remaster), or a newer game like Cyberpunk 2077, you will be able to play all of them.

While I understand that Desktops are generally better than laptops for various reasons, what I enjoy about the OMEN 16, and many other laptops, is portability. It's easy to bring around wherever I go. Of course, it may not be as portable as something like a Steam Deck, MSI Claw, or even the new Xbox ROG Ally X. But there's a reason I didn't want to get one of those.

Firstly, I like to use my gaming laptop for more than just gaming purposes. Furthermore, I can't trust the build quality of portable devices' controllers. At least with a Nintendo Switch, you can change the joy-cons if something ever happens to them. But you can't do the same with a handheld PC, which also has less ports to use.

I'm not saying these things as a slight to handheld PCs, but a gaming laptop felt like a good in-between.

Verdict: Is The HP OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop Worth Your Time & Money?

Overall, the HP OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop is great laptop for both playing games, or even running regular tasks. The specs on our laptop were more than capable of playing many modern titles, even with its 8 GB of VRAM. However, we're also aware that it's not quite as future proof as the more expensive models.

But that's the nice thing about the OMEN. There are so many versions available that you'll probably find the one that's right for you. If you're looking for a laptop that's capable of playing both current and classic titles, I think you'll enjoy the OMEN.

Of course, it shares the same problems as many other gaming laptops. The battery life isn't amazing, the hinges don't feel too secure, and the fans may get loud. But if you can find this laptop on sale like I did, you'll be able to play most PC games just fine.

I definitely recommend buying this Laptop if you see it on sale. I've seen the price drop to $1,249.99 at select retailers like Best Buy, making it a steal to be honest.

But make sure to look through all the different models though, Like we said, there's a model with a 5070, and even a 5080. HP's various models allows for more options for the consumer, and it's nice to see the variety.

It may not have all the cooling capabilities as a well-made desktop, but it is pretty easy to open up and clean, thanks to its simple design. So in terms of gaming, maintenance, portability, and size, the OMEN more than exceeded my expectations.

In the end, I love the OMEN 16 Gaming Laptop. I can bring it with me anywhere for on-the-go gaming. Whether it's a vacation, staying at a friend or relative's house, or just moving around my own home, it provides a portable and powerful gaming experience. And while there may be better models and other gaming laptops on the market, I feel completely satisfied with this product.

Score: 9/10

Score: 9/10