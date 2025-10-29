The new Brawl Stars Scary Doors Community Event is now available, offering players tons of rewards if they manage to meet the event requirements. Overall, Scary Doors is an event where the community gets to decide which rewards, or “Door” to open after meeting a certain requirement. However, not everyone understands, or even knows about the event. Therefore, we created this guide to help explain the event.

Brawl Stars Scary Doors Event – Everything You Need to Know

The Brawl Stars Scary Doors Community Event is a limited-time event in which the community must complete quests in order to vote for “Doors”. In total, the community must complete 80 million quests in a single day in order to earn a key for opening a door. To compensate for this, Supercell added extra Quests and Mega Quests to help the players out.

However, the community may only reveal 10 doors throughout the event, including three at the very end. But how exactly do you vote for a door?

To vote for a door in the Brawl Stars Scary Doors event, go to the News Tab and you'll see some doors on the left side of your screen. Tap on any door, and you'll see an option to vote for it just beneath the door. After selecting a door, you'll see how many others voted for each door. This gives you an idea of what door you may be opening by the end of the day.

The door's prize is reveled every day at 8:00 am UTC, which is also when players receive it, should they complete the challenge. When a door is opened, it cannot be re-opened.

What kind of rewards can you get from the Scary Doors Event?

Brawl Stars Scary Doors Rewards:

1 Hypercharge Starr Drop 10 Sushi Rolls 10 Random Starr Drops 1 Random Starr Drop 3 Pumpkin Boxes Manga Kenji Hypercharge Skin Still gets placed into Skin Bank, even if you do not own Kenji 2 Mega Boxes 1 Ultra Trophy Box 20 Gem 1 Gem Lumi (fallback = 1000 credits) 1000 Power Points 500 Power Points 200 Power Points 1000 Coins 200 Coins 1 Coin 500 Credits Brawl-O-Ween Spray Mortis' removal from Brawl Stars for 48 Hours

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Scary Doors Community Event. We wish everyone the best of luck in opening the right doors to receive the best rewards. Let's all work together to get some free prizes!

