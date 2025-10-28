A new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk recently released, showing off a new Brawler, a collaboration with Stranger Things, and much more. This includes new modes, new hypercharges, and tons of other quality of life improvements. Without further ado, let's dive right in!

Brawl Stars To Add new Brawler, Game Modes, & Stranger Things Skin – Brawl Talk

Brawl Stars is collaborating with hit Netflix Series Stranger Things, adding themed skins from the show into the game. Furthermore, this includes a new rogue-lite game-mode called Upside Showdown.

Upside Showdown is a mode where each round is a run in which you can improve your brawler. At the beginning of each stage, you may pick one upgrade for your brawler. These range from health upgrades, super charging rates, and more. Therefore, you need to pick carefully based on your brawler's strengths and weaknesses.

In each round, you compete with other players to try and earn a top 4 spot. If you make the top 4, you'll continue to the next round. Each round grants access to another upgrade for a maximum of five upgrades. But if you lose, your “run” ends. Winning all five games rewards you with trophies and waffles.

Waffles are earned in runs and can be used to purchase other cards to use in each run. From increased reload speed to an improved main attack and more, there's a wide variety of upgrades you can choose from.

There's a variety of ways to earn Waffles, so make sure to check out our guide when the event releases!

Additionally, players can jump into Boss Battle during the new season, which offers even more rewards if you can complete them. Of course, each battle increases in difficulty, making it more challenging along the way.

New Brawler Gigi – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

The new Brawl Stars Brawl Talk confirmed a new, upcoming Brawler named Gigi. She's a close-ranger brawler with an attack radius similar to Jacky and Doug. However, her attack lasts for multiple seconds, dealing constant damage to anyone inside. She also gains movement speed while spinning.

Furthermore, her Super allows her to transport to her enemies, making it easy for her to navigate any map. She chargers her Super when dodging enemy projectiles, and she can charge it up again for a few seconds to return to her starting position. When doing so, she deals damage when leaving.

Like Ziggy, Gigi will have a release event where players can get her via Gigi Boxes. While it won't be easy, this means players may have a free chance to unlock her.

New Hypercharges & Hypercharge Stat Changes – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

From now on, all Brawlers will have a 5% Damage Bonus, a 5% Shield Bonus, and a 20% Speed Bonus during Hypercharge activation.

Article Continues Below

Furthermore, Supercell is adding the following new Hypercharges to Brawl Stars:

Pam (Mama's Love) – Turret heals on deployment, and heals more beyond a brawler's max health

Alli (Swamp Snacking) – Heals 20% of health & deals max & of health damage

Mina (Triplecane) – Fires three hurricanes which can bounce

Ziggy (The Grand Vortex) – Super returns to him after reaching max destination

Miscellaneous Improvements – Brawl Stars Brawl Talk

Completing a Mega Quest now unlocks the next, with two types of rewards:

Variable Prize

Locked Prize

Furthermore, Omega Quests offer even better rewards, with each season featuring seven mega quests, with a final, brawl-pass exclusive mega quest.

Other improvements include:

Daily rewards changed: Now 6 Wins for 6 Daily Rewards Daily Rewards change each day

A way to see players you've recently won with

XP Doublers now double Quest XP

New Trio Modes: Wipeout & Gem Grab

Overall, that includes everything from the latest Brawl Talk. Check back in one month for the next!

Lastly, for more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our own gaming newsletter for more weekly info.