The Madden 26 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date arrives soon, giving players the most up-to-date rosters to use in-game. Generally, these updates take into account any trades, FA signings, injuries, and other roster changes. However, these Roster Updates do not make any gameplay updates or fixes. Nevertheless, it's nice to use the game's most updated rosters before competing with your friends. Without further ado, let's look at the Madden 26 Week 9 Roster Update release date.

Madden 26 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date

We expect the Madden 26 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date to arrive on Thursday, October 30th, 2025. The update itself should arrive just hours before the Bengals host the Steelers on TNF this week. EA Sports typically releases their roster updates around this time, but it could also arrive at a later date.

Additionally, make sure you know how to update your rosters in Madden 26. If you like, check out our guide on how to do so. Overall, the process takes just a few moments and only requires an internet connection. Once complete, you'll have the latest rosters from EA Sports.

The Miami Dolphins will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9. Both teams are coming off their second win of the season and will look to build a winning streak in hopes of staying afloat. Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson may return from injury, but if not, backup QB Tyler Huntley will be tasked with leading the offense.

This week features a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen is currently 4-1 against Patrick Mahomes in the regular season. However, Mahomes is 4-0 against Allen in the playoffs. But for now, both teams will need to win this game in their efforts to win their respective divisions.

Lastly, Week 9 ends with a Monday Night matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Both teams are currently struggling in 2025, but a win on prime time may possibly help one of them get back on track.

There's all sorts of exciting matchups in Week 9, and we can't wait to see what happens.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the Madden 25 Week 9 Roster Update Release Date. Feel free to check out some of our Madden 26 guides on passing, catching and kicking the ball. And we look forward to another week of Football which starts this Thursday.

