The NBA The Run Release Date isn't too far off, bringing a 3v3 Basketball experience featuring the league's biggest stars. From developer Play by Play Studios, NBA The Run aims to bring back the NBA Street vibes for both solo and squad-based play. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Release Date for NBA The Run.

NBA The Run Release Date – 2026

The game's about to change! 🏀 Introducing NBA THE RUN, a brand new fast-paced, arcade 3v3 street basketball game featuring NBA stars, iconic courts and endless highlights! Coming in 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam on PC.🎮 Wishlist Now: https://t.co/SbVsbbpBni pic.twitter.com/h6Kb1Sqypf — NBA THE RUN (@NBATHERUN) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NBA The Run Release Date is scheduled for 2026, though no official release date has been revealed. Nevertheless, we at least have an idea of when we can expect the game to drop. The game will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

NBA The Run Gameplay

NBA The Run is an online 3v3 street basketball game that features fast-paced gameplay. Like the classic NBA Street games, NBA The Run's gameplay features real basketball icons such as:

Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors

Anthony Edwards – Minnesota Timberwolves

Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets

& others such as Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg

NBA The RUN offers both solo or squad play. Team up with friends or go at it on your own as you compete in online multiplayer tournaments and more. Furthermore, the Run is powered by a “true rollback” netcode, which should result in less lag input and faster synchronization between the controller and the game.

While the developers intend for a fast-paced gameplay system, defense also plays a big role in The Run. Whether you need to block, go after a loose ball, or make a steal, defense is just as important for winning games.

You'll have access to a variety of offensive moves, too. Whether you're a dunk-fanatic, a three-point shooter, or an all-around player, the gameplay caters to all kind of play styles.

As an online-only game, The Run does not seem to include any sort of “Story” or “Story Mode” at the moment. However, the game is still in development, and not everything has been revealed. From the sound of it, the game will be centered around its online experience, which means the game may receive more content over time.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA The Run Release Date and Gameplay. We look forward to hearing more about the game as we reach closer to the launch date.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the NBA The Run Release Date and Gameplay. We look forward to hearing more about the game as we reach closer to the launch date.