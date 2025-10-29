NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Offers 35,000 VC & More

The NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition is now available, offering those who don't own 2K26 yet a way of getting the game with some added in-game bonuses. Overall, this new edition of the game offers the full NBA 2K26 experience along with some instant rewards to help you get started. Without further ado, let's dive right in and explain everything you need to know.

NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Release Date, Cover Athlete, & More

The NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Release Date is October 27th, 2025 and is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

The NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition costs $79.99, but PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players have a limited time to buy the game for 50% off. Here's how it works:

  • PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam players have until November 10th, 2025, to purchase the SLAM Edition half off.
  • Nintendo players have until November 17th, 2025, to purchase the SLAM Edition half off.
all three NBA 2K26 Cover Athletes – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony, and Angel Reese – appear on the SLAM Edition cover in their 2K26 avatar forms.

Everyone who purchases the NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition receives:

  • 35,000 VC
  • Six types of Skill Boosts (10 of each)
  • Three types of Gatorade Boosts (10 each)
  • Full '26 Series 1 Team Selection (MyTEAM)
  • Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (3 guaranteed Free Agent Cards)
  • 5x '26 Series 1 Packs (MyTEAM)
  • Two-Hour MyTEAM 2XP Coin
  • SLAM T-Shirt (MyCAREER)

NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Gameplay

Overall, the SLAM Edition brings the same gameplay of the launch versions of 2K26. You'll still be able to play a variety of modes, and new-gen players can experience seeing Pro-PLAY technology recreate real player movements.NBA 2K26 is also the first game in the series to have a launch on Nintendo Switch 2. Play a variety of modes like the MyCAREER Story mode, or the card-collecting MyTEAM mode.

2K26 offers other modes too like MyNBA, which acts as the game's franchise mode. You can start in one of several different Eras, all of which change over time. Start from an old Era and see how the league changes over time with new rule changes, presentational upgrades, and more.

MyGM, on the other hand, focuses solely on team management. Manage your team, communicate with your players, and meet your goal requirements as you pursue the Larry O'Brien Trophy

And of course, NBA 2K26 still features all 12 WNBA Teams. They can be used in variety of modes like Play Now or The W. Create your own WNBA MyPLAYER, or enjoy playing with WNBA players in MyTEAM for the first time ever.

NBA 2K26 Story

MyCAREER serves as the story mode for NBA 2K26. After creating your MyPLAYER, you'll get to live out there journey from your High School Days to the day you throw in the towel.

In MyCAREER, you play through an “Out of Bounds” story which follows MP's journey to the NBA. You need to play a few missions across  High School, Club League, and European Basketball in order to prove your worth.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Release Date, Gameplay, and Story. Furthermore, we look forward to diving in to the next title of the NBA 2K franchise!

