NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Offers 35,000 VC & More

The NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition is now available, offering those who don't own 2K26 yet a way of getting the game with some added in-game bonuses. Overall, this new edition of the game offers the full NBA 2K26 experience along with some instant rewards to help you get started. Without further ado, let's dive right in and explain everything you need to know.

NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Release Date, Cover Athlete, & More

The culture meets the controller 🎮 Grab the NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition now! PS+ members can pick it up for $39.99 through 11/10! 🔗 https://t.co/qoURrWa1Xk pic.twitter.com/EOPmr7Kztw — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) October 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Release Date is October 27th, 2025 and is available for purchase on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

The NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition costs $79.99, but PlayStation, Xbox, and PC players have a limited time to buy the game for 50% off. Here's how it works:

PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam players have until November 10th, 2025, to purchase the SLAM Edition half off.

Nintendo players have until November 17th, 2025, to purchase the SLAM Edition half off.

all three NBA 2K26 Cover Athletes – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Carmelo Anthony, and Angel Reese – appear on the SLAM Edition cover in their 2K26 avatar forms.

Everyone who purchases the NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition receives:

35,000 VC

Six types of Skill Boosts (10 of each)

Three types of Gatorade Boosts (10 each)

Full '26 Series 1 Team Selection (MyTEAM)

Triple Threat Park Free Agent Pack (3 guaranteed Free Agent Cards)

5x '26 Series 1 Packs (MyTEAM)

Two-Hour MyTEAM 2XP Coin

SLAM T-Shirt (MyCAREER)

NBA 2K26 SLAM Edition Gameplay