Alleged footage of a Persona 3 remake and a new Jet Set Radio game has surfaced online. The intriguing video, shared on Twitter by user @AVtoGAMEnoYAMI, was allegedly leaked from an internal Sega Japan meeting held in 2021.

The footage features a montage of clips from various games in development, with the most eye-catching segments being combat gameplay from a purported Persona 3 remake and a brief sneak peek at a new Jet Set Radio installment. Despite being publicly accessible for over 24 hours, the video remains available, but fans are encouraged to check it out before it’s potentially removed.

Persona 3 Remake and New Jet Set Radio Game Release Rumors

UPDATE: Special thanks to anonymous user DM for this!! So it seems this was part of footage from SEGAs Japan’s Internal meeting held in 2021… The Japanese characters on top rights reads “Footage in development” pic.twitter.com/5sW13O1kyQ — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 9, 2023

Rumors of a Persona 3 remake have been swirling for some time now. Neither Sega nor Atlus have officially confirmed any such project. However, outlet Gematsu suggests that a Persona 3 remake has indeed been in development at Atlus “for several years.” Unfortunatelty, the outlet is unable to verify the veracity of the leaked footage.

Adding to the excitement, Bloomberg reported in April last year that a “big-budget” reboot of Jet Set Radio was also in the works. This claim seems consistent with other leaks featuring concept art for the project. Once again, Sega has not officially announced a new entry in the popular rhythmic skating game series. While fans eagerly await confirmation, it’s worth noting that more elaborate leaks have been debunked in the past.

The gaming community remains on the edge of its seat as it anticipates official word on the rumored Persona 3 remake and new Jet Set Radio game. If proven true, both titles will likely generate significant interest and enthusiasm.

For now, the authenticity of the leaked footage is yet to be determined. Should either project come to fruition, we’ll hear it from Sega themselves.

Persona 3: Story and Gameplay

Released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, Persona 3 is the fourth installment in the Persona series.

The game is set in a fictional high school in Japan called Gekkoukan High School and follows the story of a group of students who form a club called the “Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad” (SEES). They can summon powerful manifestations of their inner selves, known as “Personas,” which they use to battle creatures called “Shadows.”

Players assume the role of a silent protagonist who has recently transferred to Gekkoukan High School. Throughout the game, players must balance their time between strengthening relationships with other characters, attending classes, and exploring a mysterious tower called “Tartarus”. Tartarus is only available during the “Dark Hour”—a hidden hour between one day and the next when Shadows become active.

Jet Set Radio: Story and Gameplay

Jet Set Radio originally released as Jet Grind Radio in North America. The stylish action video game is from developer Smilebit and published by Sega. The game first debuted on Sega’s Dreamcast console in 2000. It quickly gained a cult following for its unique cel-shaded graphics and funky soundtrack.

Set in a futuristic version of Tokyo called “Tokyo-to,” players take on the role of a member of the “GGs”, a skating gang. The primary objective is to skate through urban environments while spraying graffiti.

The game received a sequel in the form of Jet Set Radio Future in 2002 on Xbox. However, it has yet to receive an official follow-up.

For more news on gaming and the latest releases, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.