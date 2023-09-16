Pete Carroll's net worth in 2023 is $40 million. Carroll is the current head coach and executive vice president of the Seattle Seahawks. He is one of the most decorated coaches in football history as he also led USC to multiple championships. He is also one of three football coaches to have won a college football national championship and a Super Bowl. In this article, we will talk about Pete Carroll’s net worth in 2023.

Pete Carroll’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $40 million

Pete Carroll’s net worth in 2023 is an estimated $40 million. This is according to multiple sources such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Pete Carroll was born on Sept. 15, 1951, in San Francisco. Despite being an athlete during his childhood, Pete lacked physical growth as a teenager which frustrated him as he had to present a special doctor’s clearance to try out for football. Eventually, he became a multisport star as he played football, basketball, and baseball. He even won the school’s Athlete of the Year award in 1969.

Pete Carroll's first coaching job

When Carroll’s former head coach at the University of the Pacific learned that he was interested in coaching, he offered him a job as a graduate assistant. Pete agreed and enrolled as a graduate student where he earned a secondary teaching credential and a Master’s degree in physical education in 1976.

He served as an assistant for three years at Pacific where he worked on wide receivers and secondary defenders. In 1995, Pete Carroll was inducted into the Pacific Athletic Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Pacific, the University of Arkansas hired Carroll as a graduate assistant working with the secondary, and he made $182 a month.

The following year, Carroll transferred to Iowa State where he was also an assistant working on the secondary under Earle Bruce. When Bruce moved to Ohio State University, he brought Carroll with him.

In 1980, North Carolina State hired Pete Carroll as defensive coordinator. In 1983, he returned to the University of the Pacific where he became an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.

Pete Carroll's first NFL coaching job

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After a year, Carroll left Pacific and ventured into the NFL as he joined the Buffalo Bills to become their defensive backs coach. The following season, he moved to the Minnesota Vikings where he held the same position for five years from 1985 to 1989.

Due to his successful performance with the Vikings, the New York Jets hired him to become their defensive coordinator under Bruce Coslet from 1990 to 1993. In 1994, the Jets promoted him to head coach. Unfortunately, he was fired after one season as the Jets finished with a 6-10 record.

Pete Carroll becomes head coach of the Patriots

He was then hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator for two seasons. His successful stint with the 49ers led him to be hired as the new head coach of the New England Patriots in 1997 where he replaced Bill Parcells.

After a successful 1997 season where the Patriots won the AFC East division, it went downhill for the next two seasons as they lost the Wild Card playoff round in 1998 and completely missed the playoffs in 1999. Due to that, the Patriots fired Carroll after the 1999 season.

Despite receiving many offers from NFL teams to become a defensive coordinator, Pete Carroll instead spent his time as a consultant for pro and collegiate teams, doing charitable works for the NFL, and writing a pro football column for CCNSI.com.

Pete Carroll becomes head coach at USC

On Dec. 15, 2000, Pete Carroll signed a five-year contract to become the head coach of the USC football team. However, he was not the first choice as the USC Athletic Department under Director Mike Garrett was looking for a high-profile coach with recent college experience.

The hiring of Pete Carroll as USC’s new head coach was criticized by the media and many USC fans and alumni — many of which were asking for the removal of Carroll before they started donating again — due to his NFL coaching record and being nearly two decades removed from the college football game.

Despite a slow start in the 2001 season where they posted an early 2-5 record, Carroll and the Trojans eventually picked up the pace and posted a record of 67-7 over the next 74 games. This includes record-breaking win streaks and multiple championships.

Pete Carroll’s USC Trojans Accomplishments:

2x BCS Championship Game Appearance (2005 win over Oklahoma and 2006 loss to Texas)

Back-to-Back The Associated Press National Championship (2003-2004)

6x BCS Bowl Victories

Seven straight BCS Bowl Appearances

National Record – 33 Consecutive Weeks as the AP’s No. 1 Ranked Team

NCAA Record – 63 straight 20-point games

25 First-team All-Americans

53 players selected in the NFL Draft – 14 in the 1 st round

round Three Heisman Trophy Winners – Carson Palmer (2002), Matt Leinart (2004), Reggie Bush (2005, vacated)

2003-2004 season – 34-game win streak

Unfortunately, the NCAA announced sanctions in 2010 against USC, including a two-year bowl ban, elimination of thirty scholarships, forfeiture of some victories during the 2003-2004 season, and all wins in the undefeated 2005-2006 regular season.

This is due to the recruitment of former USC Trojan Reggie Bush where it was found that the player accepted improper gifts.

Pete Carroll becomes head coach of the Seahawks

After his stint with the USC Trojans, Pete Carroll signed a five-year $33 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks to become their new head coach. On top of that, he was also named as the executive vice president of football operations, effectively making him the general manager.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Carroll (@petecarroll)

In his first two seasons with the Seahawks, the team finished with an identical 7-9 record for both years. In his third year, Carroll, along with rookie quarterback Russell Wilson, led the Seahawks to an 11-5 record — his first winning season with Seattle — and an undefeated record at home.

The Seahawks finished the 2013 season with a 13-3 record. In the playoffs, Seattle cruised past the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers to book a ticket to the Super Bowl.

On Feb. 2, 2014, the Seattle Seahawks faced the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. They dominated the game with a score of 43-8 as Pete Carroll led the Seahawks to their first-ever Super Bowl win in franchise history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Carroll (@petecarroll)

Pete Carroll joins Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson as the only coaches to both win an NCAA Championship and a Super Bowl.

The following season, the Seattle Seahawks were the NFC Champions once again as they booked another trip to the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, they lost against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX with a score of 28-24.

From the 2015 season through the 2022 season, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks have a total record of 68 wins and 51 losses. They held a winning record for almost all of those seasons except the 2021 season. Pete Carroll signed a four-year contract extension with the Seahawks on Nov. 8, 2020, making him the second-highest-paid coach in the NFL with an $11 million salary. Obviously, all of this helps to contribute to Pete Carroll’s net worth in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Carroll (@petecarroll)

Pete Carroll’s Career Coaching Achievements:

Super Bowl XLVIII Champion

2x National Champion (2003, 2004)

4x Rose Bowl Champion (2003, 2006-2008)

Orange Bowl Champion (2002)

7x Pac-10 Champion (2002-2008)

Member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

2003 Home Depot Coach of the Year Award Winner

2003 AFCA Coach of the Year Award Winner

Nevertheless, did Pete Carroll’s net worth in 2023 surprise you?