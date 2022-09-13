Pete Carroll reveals key to Seahawks game plan to slow down Russell Wilson

If anyone knows how to contain Russell Wilson, it is Pete Carroll. Carroll coached Wilson during their time in Seattle together. So it makes sense that Carroll had a quality game plan in preparation for Wilson’s return. Seattle Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta shared Carroll’s statement on the key to slowing down Russell Wilson.

“When he (Wilson) moves to his left it’s hard for him, numbers-wise.”

Carroll said that the Seahawks wanted to make Wilson move to his left. According to Carroll, Wilson is not as effective throwing across his body.

Russell Wilson still posted impressive numbers despite the loss. He finished with 340 passing yards to go along with a touchdown and no interceptions. He went 29-42 on his pass attempts and finished with a 101.3 QB rating in his Denver Broncos debut. But the Seahawks did just enough to throw him off his game. Anytime you can limit a Wilson-led offense to just 16 points, it means you did something correct.

Pete Carroll is doing his best to lead a Seahawks team that is facing an uphill battle. They were not given much of a chance by anybody in the preseason predictions. But their upset victory over Denver may cause people to think twice about doubting them. Seahawks QB Geno Smith out-dueled Russell Wilson and finished with 2 touchdowns and 195 yards on 23-28 passing.

It will be intriguing to see if other teams continue attempting to make Wilson move to his left. Wilson is talented enough to adjust, but opposing defensive coordinators will do whatever it takes to contain the Broncos QB.