Steve Martin. Richard Pryor. Betty White. Tom Hanks. Travis Kelce? Fresh off the heels of his Second Super Bowl win, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will be hosting the iconic comedy sketch and variety show, Saturday Night Live, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The latest batch of hosts were revealed Thursday, with Kelce’s debut set for March 4. Fans cannot be surprised by the gig given his recent off-the-wall celebratory rants during the Chiefs run in the NFL Playoffs. He will probably need to find his own voice, though, instead of channeling his inner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Kelce is among the biggest, some would say most outrageous, personalities in the NFL. His postgame and off-the-field horseplay can sometimes make people forget just how dangerous the All-Pro tight end is until fans see him in action on the gridiron. Whether it be roasting Patrick Mahomes on the golf course or gyrating in the end zone for a touchdown celebration, Kelce keeps people invested in him beyond his athletic abilities.

Travis Kelce is no stranger to a television set, having compelled viewers with his quest for love on his E! reality series, “Catching Kelce.” The 2016 dating competition show only lasted a season. The improv world of SNL can be a daunting challenge for a first-timer, especially for those not in the business. Kelce has some solid athlete hosts to emulate, though, such as Peyton and Eli Manning. If he can harness his unlimited energy effectively, then some chuckles should follow.

And if not, he still has that football thing to fall back on. It seems like that is working out pretty well.