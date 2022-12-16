By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Northwestern star left tackle Peter Skoronski has announced his decision to enter the 2023 NFL draft. But when could the star offensive lineman be selected?

On Friday, Peter Skoronski took to Twitter to announce his draft decision. He wrote, “After much thought and prayer, I am ready to fulfill my dream and follow in my grandfather’s footsteps by announcing I will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. I want to thank my family for their guidance and support in making this decision”.

During his time at Northwestern, Peter Skoronski has emerged as a star on the offensive line. Skoronski showed flashes during the 2021 season. Through 828 offensive snaps, he allowed just two sacks, six quarterback hits, and 12 hurries. But in the 2022 season, he has reached new levels.

According to PFF, he recorded a grade of 89.3 on the season. Over his final season, while playing in 12 games, he has been a star. Over 882 offensive snaps on the season, he allowed just one sack, two quarterback hits, and three hurries.

When looking at where Peter Skoronski could be taken in the draft, some mocks have him going as high as seventh overall. It is believed that he will be the first offensive lineman taken out of the 2023 group. And he has the resume to justify it.

Peter Skoronski has all the makings of a star left tackle at the next level. At 6’4” and 315 pounds, he has the size to be successful. And on several occasions, he has proved just how elite he can be.