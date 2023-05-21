Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Brooks Koepka was in the driver’s seat at the Masters earlier this year, only to falter in the final round as Jon Rahm pulled away for the win. Koepka now finds himself as the 54-hole leader yet again at the PGA Championship, and this time he’ll look to finish the job.

Koepka promised there won’t be a repeat of the Masters this time around, per ESPN.

“I know what I did,” said Brooks Koepka, who shot a 75 in that final Masters round. “I promise I won’t show up like that tomorrow.”

Koepka surged ahead Saturday with a 4-under 66, taking a one-shot advantage over Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners. It was a rainy day at Oak Hill Country Club, but that didn’t stop Koepka from putting forth the low round of the day.

“I like it when it’s difficult. Today was super difficult,” Brooks Koepka said. And then with the slightest grin he added, “I’ll take 4 under.”

Koepka is seeking his fifth major victory. He won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019 and the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018. However, he did also falter in the 2020 and 2021 PGA Championships after putting himself in position to have a chance.

While Hovland and Conners will start the day as Koepka’s main competition, there are some other big names lurking. Bryson DeChambeau is 3-under for the tournament, while Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler are 2-under. Rory McIlroy is five back of Koepka.

It should be an exciting Sunday at Oak Hill. We’ll see if Brooks Koepka can hold on.