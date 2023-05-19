Bryson DeChambeau is one of the many former PGA Tour players who left for LIV golf. He has heard a lot of backlash about the move, but grabbed a win on Thursday, leaving the day as the leader of the PGA Championship.

DeChambeau said he feels good after a four-under 66 first round before play was suspended on Thursday. He was cemented as the clubhouse leader early Friday morning.

“The emotions have definitely fluctuated pretty high and pretty low, thinking I have something and it fails and going back and forth,” DeChambeau said. “It’s humbling. Golf, and life, always [has] a good way of kicking you on your you-know-what when you are on your high horse. It’s nice to feel this today.”

Bryson DeChambeau birdied six holes, three of the last five, to sit atop the leaderboard through one round. He has three top-10 finishes in majors in his career, including winning the 2020 U.S. Open.

DeChambeau missed the cut at the Masters in April. He has yet to win a LIV Golf tournament and his Crushers Golf Club sits in fifth place in the LIV team standings.

LIV players have a solid track record in recent majors. Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, two LIV Golf players, finished tied for second with an eight-under Masters tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau has a long way to go before he potentially claims another major title at the PGA Championship, but his start on Thursday puts him in a great position to do so this weekend. He still has 54 holes to go, the equivalent of an entire LIV tournament.