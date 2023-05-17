The PGA Championship is upon us and it should be a fun weekend at Oak Hill Country Club. This will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a PGA Championship prediction and pick while we also let you know how to watch the event.

The 2022 PGA Championship was very competitive. The champion could not be decided after 72 holes. Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris had to go to a playoff to determine the winner. Thomas ended up beating Zalatoris and taking home the trophy. This year, there is a full field of great golfers, including some golfers from the rival LIV tour. Will Justin Thomas repeat as champion, or will someone else take home the gold?

Here are the PGA Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

PGA Championship Odds

Scottie Scheffler – +750

Jon Rahm – +850

Rory McIlory – +1300

Xander Schauffele – +1700

Patrick Cantlay – +1900

Brooks Koepka – +2100

Tony Finau – +2100

Dustin Johnson – +2400

Jason Day – +2900

Cameron Young – +3200

Justin Thomas – +3200

Viktor Hovland – +3200

Collin Morikawa – +3400

Cameron Smith – +3400

Matthew Fitzpatrick – +3400

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler is arguably the best golfer in the world right now. Scheffler has 12 straight top-15 finishes on tour this season. He is coming off a fifth place finish last weekend. On the season, Scheffler is first in strokes gained tee-to-green, GIR precentage and second in scoring average. All of this makes Scheffler a threat to win any event he is in. His only downfall is the putter. Scheffler struggles on the green, but if he can sink some putts, he will come out of this event with another major championship.

Jon Rahm: Rahm is right up there with Scheffler for best golfer in the world. He won the green jacket this season and has three other wins under his belt this season. The last event he played in, Rahm came in second place at the Mexico Open. Of the 11 cuts he has made, Rahm has eight top-10 finishes and five top-2 finishes. Rahm is first on tour in total strokes gained, birdie average and scoring average. He is also second in GIR and putting average. If Rahm is at his best, he is the most dangerous golfer on the course. He needs shoot well, but if he can play as he has been, Rahm will win his second major of the season.

Xander Schauffele: Schauffele has made every cut this season and has eight top-10 finishes in those 13 cuts. He is on a streak of five straight top-10 finishes and three straight top-5 finishes. He has been playing his best golf as of late and is due for a win. Schauffele is fourth in total strokes gained, sixth in scoring average and 21st in birdie average. Because of his recent play, Schauffele has moved to fifth on the OWRG and enters the event one of the hottest golfers. If he stays hot, do not be surprised to see him take home the trophy.

PGA Championship Sleeper Picks

Tony Finau: Finau is fourth in the FedEx Cup standings and 12th in the OWGR. He picked up his second win of the season at the Mexico Open and 11 top-25 finishes in 13 cuts made. Finau is third in total strokes gained, fourth in scoring average and 11th in putting average. Finau has the ability to play really well, but he does have some stuff to clean up. The most important thing he needs to clean up is his performance on Sundays. He is 20th in round one scoring average, top-10 in rounds two and three scoring average, but 42nd in round four scoring average. Finau needs to play a little bit better on Sundays if he wants to win. However, if he can find a way to enter the fourth round with a lead or close to it, he can make things interesting.

Justin Thomas: We have to put the reigning PGA Championship winner in this list. He has yet to earn a win this season on tour and is 69th in the FedEx Cup. Thomas has some ground to make up in the FedEx Cup standings and he can do that with a good showing at Oak Hill Country Club. His best stat is strokes gained around-the-green. Thomas is third in that category. One major part of his game he needs to be better at is driving. His driving percentage is a whopping 57.99 percent, so he will need to hit a lot more fairways if he wants to repeat as champion. If Thomas can hit some fairways and sink a few putts, he will finish towards the top of the leaderboards.

Final PGA Championship Prediction and Pick

This is an incredibly competitive event. There are plenty of big names to choose from and mulitple threats to win. Xander Schauffele might be the biggest threat of them all. He is one of the hottest golfers without a win on tour this season. He is due for one and that could definitely happen at Oak Hill Country Club.

Final PGA Championship Prediction and Pick: Xander Schauffele +1700