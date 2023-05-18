Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You don’t see this every day. The PGA Championship, set to be played at Oak Hills Country Club in Pittsford, New York, has been delayed due to frost, the Tour announced via the event’s Twitter account.

How do you like those apples? A PGA Tour golf tournament, played on the doorstep of summer, has its start times delayed due to frost.

Mother Nature took note of the relative iciness between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf players and figured she’d add some chilliness to the environment at Oak Hills Country Club.

In all seriousness, the delayed start times don’t appear to be throwing too much of a wrench into the first day of the PGA Championship.

The Tour, which had announced the closing of the facilities at around 6 AM Eastern Time, sent a follow-up tweet with the updated start times about an hour and a half later.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Practice facilities open at 7:35am EDT; Practice putting green opens at 7:45am EDT; 1st tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50am EDT; 1st tee time (10th tee) will be at 8:55am EDT. Round 1 Starting Times are delayed by 1hr 50min total.”

The frost could not keep PGA Tour fans away, though, as they began to show up in droves to the Oak Hill Country Club moments after the practice facilities opened.

Despite the hiccup, this year’s PGA Championship promises to be an entertaining one.

The 2022 and 2023 Masters champions, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm, lead the way as favorites to win the PGA Championship in FanDuel’s odds.