Just like most golf fans, Paige Spiranac was left thrilled by the drama and action last week at 2023 PGA Championship at Oakhill Country Club in Rochester, New York. The Wanamaker Trophy was won by LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka, but he was hardly the only big story in the tournament. There was also Michael Block, an unheralded pro who left quite an impression on fellow golfers and fans.

“Feel good story of this week is Michael Block! How can you not root for this man! Absolutely electric,” Spiranac tweeted after watching Block sink a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole in the fourth and final round of the PGA Championship.

The 46-year-old Block finished with a 1-over 281, good for a T-15. Among the golfers Block bested at the 2023 PGA Championship were the likes of Patrick Reed, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, and Jon Rahm to name a few. Before joining the 2023 PGA Championship, Block had made the cut just four times in 24 PGA TOUR events in his career.

But no one was better than Brooks Koepka.

“Brooks with 5 majors! Such an exciting time in golf right now. Drama, feel good stories, comebacks, and great golf. I love sports,” Spiranac said of the now five-time majors champion.

That was also Koepka’s third PGA Championship win, as he also topped the event in 2018 and 2019. He has won the US Open two times in 2017 and 2018. Koepka finished the tournament with a 9-under 271 to hold off runner-ups Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland by two strokes.